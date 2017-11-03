By Autumn Dalton





The Charm City Fringe festival is back! In its sixth year, the festival continues to serve as a platform for under-the-radar artists who want to get their work out into the public and focuses on comedy, theater, music, and performing arts. Befitting its experimental “fringe theater” origins, the fest brings comedy, theater, music, and performing arts to Charm City from now until Nov. 12.

With over 90 shows, though, it’s hard to figure out which to hit. Well, get out your iCal–STYLE’s got a few you can’t miss.

“Amok Monologues—All Pucked Up: NPR, Harvard, and More”

Award-winning journalist/humorist and former NPR host Emil Amok Guillermo makes his East Coast debut, covering everything from his life as a first-generation American, to his matriculation at Harvard, to his time hosting of “All Things Considered.” As the first Filipino-American to host a national news show, Guillermo is one monologuer you won’t want to miss. Catch him at 322 N Howard St. on Nov. 4 at 8:15 pm; Nov. 5 at 5:15 pm; Nov.11, at 8:15 pm; and Nov. 12 at 1pm. Tickets are available at https://charmcityfringe.ticketleap.com/amok-monologues/.

“Structure of Us”

If you’re a person who loves art and dance, look no further. “Structure of Us” takes live performances to the next level–no two performances are alike. Each performance focuses on the relationships between time, aging, regeneration and repair, and viewers are surrounded with suspended art created by Kitty Hubbard and choreography and performances led by Tammy Carrasco and Brandon Whited. Performances will be held Nov. 11th at 5:00 pm, Nov. 11th at 8:45 pm, and Nov. 12th at 3:15 pm at the 14K Cabaret in Maryland Art Place: 218 W Saratoga St. Tickets are available at https://charmcityfringe.ticketleap.com/the-structure-of-us/.

“Mo-to-the-oncle Solo Comedy Show”

Are you one of those people who frequently misplaces their glasses, and then can’t find them because you can’t see without your glasses? You just might relate with Detroit Jr., a teenager who’s forced to wear a monocle after his father loses their vision insurance. Comedian Melissa Cole plays eight different characters throughout the 45-minute show. Detroit’s embarrassment is hysterical and relatable…even if you weren’t forced to wear a 19th-century accessory in high school. The show takes place Nov. 8 at 8:45 pm, Nov. 10 at 10:30 pm, Nov. 11 at 7 pm, and Nov. 12 at 1:30 pm at Maryland Art Place, (218 West Saratoga St.) Tickets are $10 at charmcityfringe.ticketleap.com.

Scorpios Rise: The Dance Party

It’s Scorpio season! Grab your most fiery friends and head to this no-holds barred dance party, where all Scorpios get in for free. DJs and live performances headline the night, and costumes, extravagant attire, and outlandish accessories are encouraged. For those who aren’t born between Oct. 23 – Nov. 21, you must pay $5 online or $8 at the door. Doors open at 9 pm at LE MONDO, located at 406 N Howard St. Tickets can be purchased at https://charmcityfringe.ticketleap.com/scorpio-rising/.

BARRIERS

Charm City’s own Trajectory Dance Project, choreographed by Alice Howes, presents BARRIERS, a dance performance that reflects on the divisiveness within society. “Barriers” explores the ways barriers are created, both physically and emotionally. “The Trial” has the audience decide whether a woman is guilty or innocent after being accused of murder. “NchiCa II” shows the phases of battle through abstract movement. The venue is located at 322 N. Howard Street, and the show will run Nov. 3 at 9:30 pm, Nov. 4 at 7 pm, Nov. 5 at 4 pm, and Nov. 9 at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 and available at https://charmcityfringe.ticketleap.com/barriers/.

Image courtesy of the Charm City Fringe Facebook page.