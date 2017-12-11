Down the Rabbit Hole Baltimore Center Stage's latest promises to be an unprecedented theater experience.

By Kimberly Uslin





Practice makes perfect, right?

If the old adage is true, the actors taking part in Center Stage’s special week-and-a-half run of “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” are out of luck. The play, written by Iranian Nassim Soleimanpour, is designed to be read cold by a single actor. The script is delivered to its performer onstage, and the rest is up to him or her.

For both the audience’s and the actor’s sake, the plot of “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” is kept pretty under-wraps, despite having been performed worldwide by actors both well-known and undiscovered. The consensus, though, is that it’s a story about censorship, inspired by Soleimanpour’s inability to leave Iran due to his status as a conscientious objector.

Reviewers have praised the play for its meta portrayal of actors and acting, of scripts and the people who write them–and read them. And in Baltimore, the group of readers includes everyone from celebrity actors to community leaders as well as, for one night only, a random audience member.

Check out the schedule below to pick your performance. Honestly, you can’t go wrong (or, well, right).

Tue, Dec 12 at 8 pm: It could be you!

Tonight’s actor will be picked at random from a pool of willing participants.

Wed, Dec 13 at 8 pm: Vincent Lancisi

Artistic Director and founder of Everyman Theatre

Thu, Dec 14 at 7 pm: Saycon Sengbloh

Actress (Tony Award nominee, Eclipsed; Scandal, BCS: Marley)

Fri, Dec 15 at 8 pm: Sonja Sohn

Actress & Community Activist (The Wire, Baltimore Rising)

Sat, Dec 16 at 2 pm: Wes Moore

Author & Philanthropist (The Other Wes Moore)

Sat, Dec 16 at 8 pm: Felicity Jones Latta

Actress (BCS: ‘Tis Pity…, The Homecoming, Lady Windemere’s Fan)

Sun, Dec 17 at 2 pm: Kathryn Erbe

Actress (Law & Order: Criminal Intent)

Sun, Dec 17 at 7:30 pm: Rosiland Cauthen

Theatre Department Head at Baltimore School for the Arts

Mon, Dec 18 at 8 pm: Stephanie Rawlings-Blake

Former Baltimore City Mayor

Tue, Dec 19 at 8 pm: Lisa Lampanelli

Comedian/Actress/Playwright (HBO Comedy Special, Tonight Show, The Howard Stern Show)

Wed, Dec 20 at 8 pm: Jonathan Palevsky

Radio Host (WBJC, Cinema Sundays)

Thu, Dec 21 at 7 pm: Carrie Preston Benefit Night! Tickets $75

Actress (Emmy Award winner, The Good Wife; True Blood)

Fri, Dec 22 at 8 pm: Kevin Kilner

Actor (House of Cards, One Tree Hill, Smart House, BCS: An Enemy of the People)

Sat, Dec 23 at 8 pm: Tracie Thoms

Actress (The Devil Wears Prada, Rent, BCS: A Raisin in the Sun)