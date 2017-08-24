By Kimberly Uslin





When the opportunity to review Cirque du Soleil’s touring spectactular, “OVO,” arose, I jumped at the chance. I had seen only two Cirque shows in my life–one in Disney when I was about eight or nine years old, and last year’s Toruk: The First Flight, an Avatar-themed performance with more of a narrative arc than the traditional Cirque show.

What I didn’t anticipate, however, was how hard it would be. The show is quintessentially and spectacularly visual, from the intricate costumes to the breathtaking physical feats. In OVO, these take on an insect theme–but the storyline is little more than an opportunity to showcase the cast’s immense talents. I could describe to you the awe I felt as synchronized “ants” balanced objects–and each other– on their feet, or as a contortionist spider bent into eerily improbable shapes, but in all honesty, you have to see it to believe it.

And you should–OVO is spectacular: hilarious, gorgeous, and mind-blowing, and sure to delight little larva and imagos alike. For more on the show, check out STYLE beauty editor Owen O’Donnell’s interview with one of OVO’s talented performers here.