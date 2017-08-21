Behind the Scenes of "The Look" with Raven Tony Jefferson.

By Jessica Gregg





Setting up a photo shoot, particularly one with an NFL player, involves a lot of email back and forth.

In fact, there are so many voices included—a writer, photographer, creative director, associate publisher, the shop providing the clothes, and of course, the athlete’s agent—that when the football player shows up to the eventual shoot without an entourage, it’s almost a surprise.

But that’s exactly how Ravens safety Tony Jefferson arrives at Christopher Schafer Clothier in Harbor East early one Saturday morning to have his photo taken: By himself and clad in a plain T-shirt and sweat shorts. Unassuming and humble.

“I’m not good at this,” he says, the “this” being fashion shoots and not football, which is something he has down after four years of playing time with the Arizona Cardinals; his 2016 stats include 78 tackles, 18 assisted tackles, two sacks and five passes defended.

But this alleged inability is another misconception that soon unravels as Jefferson dons a steel-colored suit with a paisley (and purple-accented) pocket square and takes the stage.

Yes, the stage. As it turns out, Christopher Schafer is not just the creator of exquisitely rendered custom suits, the man is a musician, too, and the back of his work space has a stage, drum set and mics ready for a party. (Actually, he is throwing a party this very night.)

And Jefferson knows how to work it, sauntering, strutting and playing up for the pictures.

During his third year with the Cardinals, Jefferson and teammates were memorably trailed by camera crews for the Amazon series, “All or Nothing,” which followed their entire season and the lives of the coach and many players. It was somewhat overwhelming and even annoying to be filmed for that length of time, Jefferson admits when I ask him about it.

This question actually comes from my teenaged son, who loves the series and watched it three times. He wanted to come to the photo shoot, too, but his baseball team is in the playoffs on this day. Jefferson nods appreciatively when I tell him this and offers that Arizona is a well-run team with a lot of good people involved.

Not that he’s not excited about being in Baltimore. The stadium at night with its purple lighting is a sight to behold, he says, and he is excited about playing there this season.

Then it’s time to charm the camera again.

When the shoot is over, the humble demeanor returns and Jefferson is out the door, but not before he tells me to congratulate my son for making the playoffs and to wish him good luck.