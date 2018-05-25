By STYLE Staff





Though primarily a fashion blogger, Holly Batton Murphy offers her readers a little bit of everything: tips on styling a floor-length kimono, a step-by-step guide to sustainable skincare, or even the tale of how she became a cat person.

Batton Murphy started her blog, Invisible Crowne, in 2013 after returning to the East Coast. Though originally from Maryland, she had lived in L.A. with her now-husband for a few years, completing a one-year program in fashion merchandising/product development and launching a clothing line that was ultimately unsuccessful.

Despite the setback, she threw herself into the world of blogging. She still hasn’t given up on designing her own own women’s contemporary line, but wanted to make the most of her expertise in the meantime.

“Creating content, when it boils down to it, is what I’m really passionate about,” she says. “I needed an outlet. I needed to stay creative and do something in fashion, while I rebuilt and figured out what my next step was going to be. [The blog] was born out of need to be creative and create content and just to have something of my own that made me happy.”

Though fashion is her passion, she wanted to insert some of her own life into the blog as well. “People just don’t want to see an outfit post, so I try to talk about topics that are personal to me so people can relate.”

Inspired to start your own blog? Batton Murphy wants you to go for it.

“Don’t let anyone stop you,” she says. “Some people don’t fully understand what I’m doing, but that’s OK. No one has to fully understand, as long as you know where you’re going and you are passionate about it.”