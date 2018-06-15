Slides are back and shinier than ever.

By Leeannah McNew





A necessity for any summer shoe is comfort: A summer shoe has to be comfortable enough to walk in, but cute enough to pair with any outfit.

Luckily, this year’s hot trend —the single-strapped slide sandal — provides this.

Whether it’s a simple brown sandal or an embellished slide with pom-poms and tassels, these shoes have walked their way out of many local stores.

“A sandal with a little shimmer is popular for us,” says Kathleen Matava, owner of Matava’s Shoes in Green Spring Station. “They go great with anything.” One popular item is a slide with denim fabric and just enough gold shine to add that touch of chic.

Customers like slides because they more sophisticated than your average flip flop, but easier to put on than a gladiator sandal.

“These simple styles for sandals are what’s really in,” says Justin Seidler, operations manager at Fells Point’s Poppy & Stella. He echoed Matava: Anything that’s metallic is selling well for them.

How to Wear:

If you’re going the casual route, style with a pair of distressed jeans and a graphic T-shirt. If you want to dress them up, they pair well with a fun, summery dress. How about work? Try them with a pair of cropped pants and a blouse or T-shirt and blazer.

Like the best of trends, this one caters to all wearers from preppy to boho to edgy. There is a slide for you.

Can’t get to the shop? Check out Matava shoes at matavashoes.com and Poppy and Stella at poppyandstella.net.

