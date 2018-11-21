It’s the most wonderful time of the year for entertaining, and the best news is you don’t need to break the bank to do it in style. With a little imagination, you can mix discount store gems with your pricier treasures and family heirlooms and a create a head-turning look that’ll wow even the most hoity-toity guest. So, mix things up, defy the rules and be sure to wear a sly smile when family and friends rave about your fabulous table.
We’ve Got the Holiday Blues
Royal Doulton dinner plates, 6 for $25, matching salad plates, 6 for $25, T.J. Maxx; blue goblets, $1 each, Dollar Tree; napkins used as placemats, 6 for $6, Home Sense; miscellaneous family treasures include vintage espresso cups and saucers
Going for the Gold (and Silver Too!)
Placemat, $2, Dollar General; charger and dinner plate, $1 each, Dollar Tree; jeweled napkin rings, 4 for $7, Tuesday Morning; napkin, 4 for $7, Home Sense; 5-foot silvery centerpiece, $40, Home Sense; crystal table pieces used as candleholders, $25 each, Home Sense; glitter tea lights, box of 6, $2, Dollar General; large holiday balls, $3 for box of 9, Dollar General; small holiday balls, $1 for sleeve of 15, Dollar Tree
Cheers to the New Year in Style
Dark blue glass-beaded 15-inch square placemats, $8 each, Home Goods; champagne glasses, $4 each, Home Sense; star nut/cracker bowls, $1 each, Dollar Tree; roses, $6.99 a dozen, Trader Joe’s; gold platter, $30, Home Sense
For the Holiday Traditionalist
Lenox holly gold-rimmed dinner plate, $20 each; matching Lenox wine goblets, 4 for $40; dinner napkins, 4 for $15, all at Tuesday Morning; handmade wreath frame, $1, Dollar Tree; sleeves of balls, $1-$6, Dollar Tree and Dollar General; flameless LED candles, $6, Dollar General; decorated box on plate, $1, Dollar Tree
Style by Suzy Moore; Photos by David Stuck