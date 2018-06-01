By Tyler Didra





Kick off the summer with craft. On Saturday, June 2, Walther Gardens will host its first ever Homegrown Makers Festival.

“It’s a sweet, small local event focused on things made in the community: food, arts, crafts and music,” says Jenny Henry, owner of Jenny Henry Designs and one of the event’s coordinators.

The market will feature the products from local craftspeople, including jewelry, stationery, homemade candles and soaps, clay art and more.

There will be four workshops throughout the day, each run by a local artist. Participants can create fizzy and fun bath bombs with Thirsty Yogi, spring papercuts with Annie Howe Papercuts, needlepoint with Jenny Henry Designs or a unique terrarium with Nik da Pooh Designs. Interested participants can register online.

Class prices are low and affordable, Henry says, to tempt area residents to try a craft they “might not ordinarily be able to take.”

If you aren’t interested in a workshop, there’s still plenty to do. Live music from The Wheels, Polar Opposites and other bands will play throughout the day, and festival goers can chomp on some delicious bites from Love, Water & Juice, The Red Canoe, Bohemian Kitschen or Chef Ryn’s True Food.

It will be a fun day to support local business and indulge your creative spirit.

Homegrown Makers Festival, Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Walther Gardens. Free. homegrownmakers.com