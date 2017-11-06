By Kimberly Uslin





You’ve heard of Tory Burch, of course, but have you heard of Jenni Kayne? The L.A.-based designer’s mules are the West Coast equivalent of Burch’s now-classic ballet flat, each a favorite among its respective posh populations. Kayne, the eldest of three beautiful sisters in a wealthy Beverly Hills dynasty, is known for her simple, luxurious taste … and her signature shoe is no exception. We’re loving this pair in rich “Bordeaux Velvet,” hand-crafted in Italy and boasting a padded leather insole to keep things comfortable. The slip-on, slip-off shoes are the ideal mix of upscale-casual and ultra-cool, perfect with jeans and a nice top—but honestly, we like them most for their Thurston Howell III smoking-slipper vibe. Cigars, anyone? $395, jennikayne.com