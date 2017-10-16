By Kimberly Uslin





Love the cool weather, but hate throwing your spring wardrobe in storage? When it comes to fall fashion, compromise is key—and it doesn’t get better than the “In Bloom” leather jacket from kate spade. The pretty bomber offers plenty of petal power while keeping the October chill at bay, and the classic cool-girl shape is perfect for transitioning those summer dresses from season to season. (Plus, the buttery lambskin leather is absolutely to die for.) Just try not to toss it over your favorite floral top—you don’t want to walk around looking like a garden gone wrong. $898. Available in sizes XS-XL at Nordstrom and shop.nordstrom.com