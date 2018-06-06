By Jessica Gregg





For too long, wedding wear has been about women’s wear. Yes, yes, we will admit the obvious: It’s hard to compete with that dress, particularly when so many brides have said yes to some vision of it, sometimes well before they’ve even met their partners. But men from grooms to guests like to look nice, too, and today’s occasion wear goes beyond the common suit and has long ditched the cumberbunds of our prom days to include color, texture and even cultural influences. Check out these four looks, from designers near and far, for the fetching fellow in your life.

WEAA’s Marcellus “The Bassman” Shepard wears a two-piece suit from Alpha Tailors, Thailand, $1,200; tie, Stanbridge, London, $70.

On Geoffrey Boggs, an actor, stunt performer, model and photographer, is a custom-design white linen-cotton blend African-inspired suit from Different Regard, top, $200; pants, $150.

Keith Snipes, a local actor and singer, seated, wears a two-button, notch-lapel jacket and flat front pants with no cuffs from Nicky’s Tailoring, $1,200.

On Mohammad Abdulaziz, a financial analyst, is a Prima cotton white shirt with French cuffs and fashion spread collar, $99, paired with black flat-front wool pants, $175, and a custom silk-wool brocade jacket, $300, all from Different Regard.

LOCATION: Hotel Indigo