By BC Staff





Despite its name, Independence Day should never be spent alone. Rather, it’s a day for celebration, camaraderie, and of course, fireworks. For those who would like to leave the traditional barbeque in the backyard and try something different, here are a few places around the area to check out.

All events are on Wednesday, July 4, unless otherwise specified.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Start the celebration one day early by heading to Oregon Ridge Park on Monday, July 3 for a Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concert and fireworks. Deck yourself in red, white and blue and bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Local food trucks will offer a wide range of cuisine and concert-goers can park at the Maryland State Fairgrounds and shuttle to Oregon Ridge for free.

Oregon Ridge Park, 5 p.m. $20 for adults; $10 for children. Rain date, July 4. bsomusic.org.

Towson’s 4 on the Fourth

For the early birds who refuse to miss a workout, even on the Fourth of July, come out to Towson for a 4-mile run (walkers also welcome) or bring the kids for the 1776 Family Fun Run. The route travels through downtown Towson and the race finishes just in time for runners to watch the parade. Proceeds from the event benefit Cancerve, the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools and Towson Chamber of Commerce.

Downtown Towson, 8:15 a.m. $35 advanced registration, $40 same day; Family Fun Run $15 advanced registration, $20 same day. towson4onthe4th.com.

Visionary Pets on Parade

It’s no secret that pets aren’t wild about this noisy holiday. Put the fun back into the holiday for your favorite animal by dressing up your pet for the American Visionary Art Museum’s patriotic parade. Awards are given for Best Costume, Most Patriotic and Most Visionary Pet, among many others. Be ready to enjoy some outlandish outfits and some quality time with your furry friend.

American Visionary Art Museum, 9:30 a.m. Free. Register at avam.org .

4th of July on the Farm

Come to the country for some old-fashioned fun at Carroll County Farm Museum. This patriotic extravaganza will have food, fireworks and lots of space to explore. The gates open at 3 p.m. Play some games, grab some food, then spread a blanket for an awesome fireworks show, which starts at 9:30 p.m.

Carroll County Farm Museum, 3-10:30 p.m. $10, families; $5, adults. carrollcountyfarmmuseum.org.

4th of July in Annapolis

From marching bands to fire engines to floats, a parade may be your favorite way to mark this day. Grab some dinner in downtown Annapolis and then stake out your spot for this evening parade that will also feature a concert and fireworks.

Downtown Annapolis, 6:30 p.m. Free. visitannapolis.org.

Baltimore’s 4th of July Celebration

Don’t just celebrate 4th of July with family — celebrate the holiday with an entire city at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor celebration. The U.S. Navy Band Commodores, a jazz ensemble, will provide the music. There are plenty of eateries and shops to explore before the nighttime fireworks show, which is billed as the biggest around.

Inner Harbor, 7-10 p.m. Free. promotionandarts.org.

Bel Air’s 4th of July Celebration

Fête the Fourth all day, literally, with the Bel Air Downtown Alliance. Start with a flag-raising ceremony and indulge in a pancake breakfast at Bel Air High School. Later, take the kids for horseshoe pitching in Rockfield Park, then watermelon eating, costume contests, a bicycle rodeo and more at Bel Air Elementary School. End the day with the Grand Parade on Main Street and fireworks over Rockfield Park.

Downtown Bel Air, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. belairjuly4.org.

Rock Hall’s 4th of July



Start the day with an old-fashioned, iconic parade celebration in Rock Hall. Expect local food, live music and activities for the whole family.

Main Street, 10 a.m. Free. rockhallmd.com.

This post originally appeared on Baltimore’s Child.