By Jessica Gregg





We live life differently these days, a concept that The Bozzuto Group, one of the developers of Locust Point’s Anthem House, took into consideration when creating the communal space in the apartment building’s lobby.

“People like being alone—together,” explains development manager Tess Guinn. “They want a nook where they can check their email or work on a tablet, and we looked for ways to create that feel.”

The lobby is intended to capture the energy that flows from Amber, the first-floor restaurant that will feature, among other menu items, local craft beer and Ceremony coffee. The idea is that patrons will come in, have a cocktail and find one of those nooks to relax, Guinn says. Like life, the space itself flows from one purpose to another, something that had to be carefully choreographed. “Great design is something that people are very much drawn to,” she says.

RD Jones curated the room’s look with custom-designed furniture as well as art and accessories from Baltimore.

“Overall, we wanted a local and timeless feel. Lots of earthy-type materials are used, such as wood, metal, stone and concrete,” says Bernard Holnaider, managing principal. “We do lots of digging at local art fairs and bought several architectural artifacts. We wanted the locally found architectural-type pieces to have a story behind them.”

Shop Local

Most of the pieces in this room are one-of-a-kind or repurposed salvage. But Bernard Holnaider and Rebecca Jones, founder of RD Jones, recommend several sources to find similar items for your home:

Antique Row, Baltimore

Artscape, the annual arts festival held in Baltimore every July

Consign by Design, Timonium

Great Finds & Designs, Timonium

Architectural salvage stores, such as The Loading Dock, Baltimore