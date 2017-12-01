By STYLE Staff





YOUNG AND HUNGRY

After the buzz surrounding her performance at the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, the America’s Got Talent finalist Jackie Evancho is hitting the road. For a tour, that is. The 17 year old will perform at The Lyric following the March release of her seventh studio album “Two Hearts,” a two-disc studio album with 10 classical-crossover tracks and an EP featuring five pop tracks, including songs from the movies “The Hunger Games” and “Spectre.” Dec. 3, 6 p.m. The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric, $54-$64. 410-900-1150. modell-lyric.com —AUTUMN DALTON

HOLIDAY FANTASY

Enjoy a Christmas concert with an R&B twist. American Idol and Grammy-award winner Fantasia is coming to Baltimore for the “Christmas After Midnight” tour to celebrate the release of her first holiday album. Songs include classics such as “This Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Kick off the jolly holiday month and take in Fantasia’s incomparable and sultry voice. Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric. $45-$80. 410-900-1150. modell-lyric.com —A.D.

WITCHING HOUR

What’s good about “The Goodies” is that it retells a familiar story from a new perspective. In this case, the all-female cast of color brings new voice to Salem Witch Trials. Join these modern-day women as they recount an event that shook the nation in the late 1600s and lead to the execution of several people. How would this event differ had it occurred in the digital age? This play proves that it’s not so far-fetched to think that history could repeat itself. Material may not be suitable for audiences under the age of 18. Dec. 1-10. Iron Crow Theater. $15-30. theatreproject.org/the-goodies/ —JASMINE DOBBINS

ARTFUL INVESTIGATION

Baltimore native Cody Pryseski brings his portraits and figurative oil paintings to The Alchemy of Art. Pryseski, whose inspiration comes from well-known artists such as Stephen Conroy, Phillip Pearlstein and Chuck Close, strives to capture both the personality and psychology of each subject. Don’t miss the chance to gain insight on his way of viewing the people around him. Dec.7-30. The Alchemy of Art in Baltimore. thealchemyofart.net —J.D.

SCHOOL OF LIFE

Meet author John Merrow at Enoch Pratt Library as he leads a discussion on his book, “Addicted to Reform: A Twelve Step Program to Rescue Public Education.” A winner of numerous awards for his writing and an educator himself, Merrow grapples with the real issue K-12 public schools are facing, chiefly being dependent on reform while not fully preparing students for challenges of the 21st Century. Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. Maryland State Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. prattlibrary.org —J.D.

LAW AND DISORDER

In a world of police brutality, black-on-black crime and discrimination against black men, former prosecutor Paul Butler reveals that the system is set up exactly the way it was intended in his book, “Chokehold: Policing Black Men.” Join him at the Enoch Pratt Free Library for a reading and Q&A. Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Enoch Pratt Free Library, Central branch. prattlibrary.org. —J.D.

ARTS & CRAFT COCKTAILS

Toast the Walters Museum’s newest exhibit of Faberge eggs and Russian crafts in a party that benefits the museum. Baltimore’s favorite bartenders will be crafting cocktails at “On the Rocks: A Drinks Party,” which will also give revelers a chance to see the more than 70 jeweled and enameled objects in this stunning exhibit. Dec. 9, 7 p.m. $75. The Walters Art Museum. thewalters.org—J.D.

KISS AND TELL

You will blush. You will laugh. Awkward Sex in the City Presents: Jingle Balls featuring five comics who recount their strange sexual experiences — and with a holiday twist. Laugh (or cringe) along with the jokes. Charm City’s own Samantha Kelly opens the show. Dec. 8, 8 p.m. Creative Alliance. $18, $15 for members (+$3 at the door). 410-276-1651. creativealliance.org —A.D.

FOR NON-CONFORMISTS

What are the holidays in Baltimore without a Stoop Storytelling show? This year’s night of anecdotes promises “atypical, non-normal, anti-Hallmark holiday tales,” In other words, a great time. Enjoy cocktails, live music and a bonus screening of an unconventional holiday movie. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. The Senator Theatre. $20. 410-323-4424. stoopstorytelling.com —A.D.

HOOP DREAMS

The gravity-defying, trick-shooting, never-aging Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Royal Farms Arena to compete against the Washington Generals and amuse and awe your family. Fun fact to drop in a sports conversation: Did you know they shoot from more than six feet past the NBA’s regulation 3-point line? Dec. 9, 2 and 7 p.m. Royal Farms Arena. $25.50-$124.50. 410-347-2020. royalfarmsarena.com —A.D.

ANIMAL KINGDOM

Hakuna matata! Simba, Nala and the rest of the gang come together for the Broadway tour of The Lion King. Join them in the savannah for this heart-warming story and iconic songs like “Circle of Life.” Nov. 16-Dec.10. The Hippodrome Theatre. $65-$249. 800-343-3103. baltimore.broadway.com —A.D.

FLIGHTS OF FANCY

With aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, jugglers, balancers and strongmen, the Cirque de la Symphonie Holiday Spectacular packs in as much as a rousing rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” It’s also a lot more fun. Dec. 22-23. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. $17.50-$75. 410-783-8000. bsomusic.org —A.D.

REQUIEM FOR A DREAM

An anonymous client came to Mozart’s house to request this requiem, which he did not finish before his death. Now, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra brings the music back to life in Experience Off the Cuff: Mozart’s Mysterious Requiem. Dec. 1, 8:15 p.m., The Strathmore. Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. $33-$99. 410-783-8000. bsomusic.org —A.D.

CULTURAL CONNECTION

The history of the Jewish culture in Iraq is long, but little known. But that heritage will be explored in Talmud to Tik: Iraqi Jewish Heritage Day at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. Participants can create their own evil-eye bracelets, dance to Iraqi music and make a tik, a Sephardic and Mizrahi Torah holder. Dec. 3, 10 a.m. Jewish Museum of Maryland, Herbert Bearman Campus. $10. 410-732-6400. jewishmuseummd.org —A.D.

LIGHT IT UP

If the holidays make you nostalgic, Homewood by Candlelight will satisfy that longing for the rituals of yesteryear. Visitors can tour the bedecked museum and take in the current exhibit, “As Precious as Gold: A History of Tea Caddies from the Bramble Collection.” The evening also will feature live music and seasonal refreshments served in the wine cellar. Dec. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Museum. $8 non-members. 410-516-5589. museums.jhu.edu —A.D.

INSTANT CLASSICS

The Chamber Encounters Concert Series presents Bach, Sibelius and Dvorak for an evening of classical jams. The five-piece group brings a one-of-a-kind approach to classical music by not only performing the pieces, but explaining the inspiration behind each piece. Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. Gordon Community Center for Performing Arts. $15-20. 410-356-SHOW. jcc.org —A.D.

JOIN THE REVOLUTION

What happens when former queen Marie Antoinette, assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright Olympe de Gouges and Caribbean spy Marianne Angelle come together in a room? A night of feminism and fun that plays out in the comedy, The Revolutionists. Dec. 6-Jan.7 at Everyman Theatre. $15-$65. 410-752-2208. everymantheatre.org —A.D.

A GOOD DEAL

End of the year finding you at the end of your budget? The Under $500 art sale is a great place to find affordable art and support up and coming artists. Tickets required the first night; the second day of the sale is open to the public. Dec. 8-9 at Maryland Art Place. 410-962-8565. mdartplace.org —A.D.

AFFAIR OF THE HEART

Eighties heartthrob and rocker Rick Springfield joins Jennifer Lynn Simpson for a night of music that even Jesse’s girl might wish she could attend. Springfield is, of course, known for his Grammy-winning pop rock while Simpson’s twang is a mix of old country and Americana. Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Rams Head on Stage. $130. 410-268-4545. ramsheadonstage.com —A.D.

RAISE YOUR VOICE

Sing along with other audience members at the Baltimore Choral Arts: Sing-Along Messiah. Led by Blake Clark and featuring the Baltimore Choral Arts Chamber Chorus, this three-hour experience includes the entire oratorio featuring songs such as “For unto Us a Child Is Born,” “And the Glory of the Lord,” “Worthy is the Lamb” and more. Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Goucher College’s Kraushaar Auditorium. $25. 410-523-7070. baltimorechoralarts.org —A.D.

HERITAGE DAY

Find nia or purpose when you visit the Reginald F. Lewis Museum’s Kwanzaa Celebration 2017 on the fifth day of Kwanzaa. Enjoy dance, storytelling, drumming performances, workshops and crafts —all in honor of purpose. The show features performances by Sankofa Dance Theater and community artist Sallah Jenkins. Dec. 30, 12 p.m. Reginald F. Lewis Museum. $5 + museum admission. 443-263-1800. lewismuseum.org —A.D.

THE DAILY GRIND

Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian and HBO show host John Oliver steps out of his usual television scene for a stand-up tour that stops in Baltimore. The British comedian brings politically and culturally driven jokes to the stage for a night of laugh-out-loud fun. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. The Hippodrome. $100+. 410-837-7400. france-merrickpac.com —A.D.

MONUMENTAL EVENT

Is there a holiday happening more essentially Baltimore than the Monument Lighting? We think not. The fun, festive event celebrates its 46th year with a “holiday village” offering food, drinks, a beer garden and kids’ activities. Join thousands of other cheery Charm City citizens and enjoy live music, celebrity guests, fireworks and, of course, the lighting itself, which bathes George Washington in more than 15,000 LED lights. Merry and bright, indeed. Dec. 7, Mount Vernon Place. Free. 410-752-8632, promotionandarts.org – KIMBERLY USLIN

SWEET SYMPHONY

Columbia’s most beloved holiday tradition is back with a bang! The Symphony of Lights Festivities return with their usual 100+ light displays, laser light show and video, complete with a happy host of accompanying activities: a “Dazzle Dash,” “Twinkling Tots” walk-through for little ones, “Tail Lights” day for dogs and dog-lovers and “Midnight at 7,” a family-friendly fireworks display to celebrate the New Year. As always, proceeds benefit the Howard County General Hospital — nice list guaranteed. Nov. 21-Jan. 1, Columbia. Prices vary. 410-740-7666, hopkinsmedicine.org – K.U.

CANDYLAND

The phrase “chocolate binge” may conjure up cringe-worthy images of empty Hershey’s wrappers strewn across the couch with a rom-com playing in the background — but we promise: There’s nothing to be guilty about at the 2017 Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival. Celebrating its third year, the festival is back and bigger than ever with vendors peddling their sweetest wares — “chocolate caramels, bars, truffles, fudge, cookies, rice crispies, fondue, cakes, martinis and more,” according to the festival website — as well as a smattering of non-chocolate offerings in the form of kids’ activities, artisan crafts, live music and more. Yum. Dec. 3, West Street in Annapolis. Free, but $5 donation suggested. 410-858-5884, annapolischocolatefestival.com – K.U.

IN WITH THE NEW

It really seems like 2017 flew by, which is not to say we’re not a little happy that it’s behind us. But we’re hopeful that 2018 will be just what the doctor ordered — a shiny new start, complete with fun, family, friends and fireworks at the Inner Harbor’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular. The annual event brings live music from pop rockers Super Bueno, late-night skating at the ice rink and a stunning pyrotechnic display at the stroke of midnight. Dec. 31, Inner Harbor. Free (but regular rink admission rates apply). 410-752-8632, promotionandarts.org – K.U.