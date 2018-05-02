Get Out: May and June This season is going to be hot, hot, hot!

DOGGONE DANDY

For a terrifically wholesome event, BARCS and Show Your Soft Side’s Pawject Runway has a pretty racy tagline. But we’ll give “the only fashion show where you can go home with a model” a free pass — after all, when the models are so cute and cuddly, who could resist? As always, the shelter pet-fashion show will feature some famous two-legged models as well, including former Raven Torrey Smith and other sports and media celebrities. We’ll admit: They’re all pretty adorable. May 5, Royal Farms Arena. $35. pawjectrunway.org

GROW WILD

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Ladew Garden Festival, and it’s ready to celebrate with honorary co-chairs Bunny Williams and John Rosselli and a cocktail party preview. The one-day specialty plant and garden ornaments sale features 45 vendors peddling “hard-to-find perennials and annuals, unusual exotics and container specialties, decorative garden furniture, urns, statuary and other architectural treasures.” May 5, Ladew Gardens. $15-$20. 410-557-9570, ladewgardens.com

WELL BUILT

When beloved abstract artist Jack Whitten died this past January, the art world paid tribute to him with countless in memoriams and articles detailing his influence on contemporary art. Despite this reach, the Baltimore Museum of Art’s latest exhibition is the first devoted to Whitten’s sculptural work. Odyssey: Jack Whitten Sculpture 1963-2017 includes 40 of the late artist’s 3-D works, as well as examples of the African, Minoan and Cycladic sculptures that influenced him. April 22–July 29, Baltimore Museum of Art. Free. 443-573-1700, artbma.org

IN THE STAX

As sad as we are to see Baltimore Center Stage artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah go, his exit couldn’t come with better music. The British actor and playwright will pay homage to the States with never-before-staged SOUL: The Stax Musical. The production tells the tale of the iconic label Stax Records, which launched the careers of Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, David Porter and others and helped bridge the cultural gap during the civil rights movement. May 3–June 10, Baltimore Center Stage. $20-$74. 410-332-0033, centerstage.org

GOOD REVUE

The winner of the very first Tony for Best Musical, Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate is nothing short of classic — from its play-within-a-play structure (the first of many “The Taming of the Shrew” spinoffs) to its award-winning score. This spring, Fred/Petruchio and Lilli/Katharine’s push-and-pull finds itself on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay when the Annapolis Shakespeare Company performs it May 4–June 3. $39+. 410-280-1773, annapolisshakespeare.org

RADIO STAR

What goes together better than NPR and Leonard Bernstein? The iconic pair plus the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, of course. NPR’s Scott Simon joins the orchestra in a Salute to Bernstein, featuring Bernstein protégé and BSO conductor Marin Alsop. Alsop and Simon will discuss Bernstein, accompanied by orchestra performances of hits from “West Side Story,” “Candide” and “On the Town.” May 5, the Meyerhoff. $25-$65. 410-783-8000, bsomusic.org

NOT UNUSUAL

Not many people can boast a Golden Globe, a Grammy, an MTV Video Music Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and knighthood … but most people aren’t Tom Jones. The Welsh

septuagenarian and singer of hits from “Sex Bomb” to “She’s a Lady” brings his genre-crossing “services to music” to the Hippodrome May 9. $69-$122. 410-837-7400, baltimore.broadway.com

FAMILY HISTORY

Based on Richard Hollander’s nonfiction collection “Every Day Lasts a Year: A Jewish Family’s Correspondence from Poland,” the play The Book of Joseph chronicles one family’s journey to self-discovery through an old suitcase of swastika-emblazoned letters. The letters, written during the Holocaust, reveal a little- known side of history, adapted and dramatized by playwright Karen Hartman. May 9–June 10, Everyman Theatre. $43-$65. 410-752-2208, everymantheatre.org

FEELING LOWE

Who doesn’t love Rob Lowe? From his early days in the Brat Pack to his lengthy turn as Sam Seaborn on “The West Wing” to his earnest, energetic role as Chris Traeger on “Parks and Recreation,” Lowe is among the most beloved (and, let’s be honest, handsome) stars to emerge from the ’80s. Hear him recount tales of his career and share sagas from his latest book, “Stories I Only Tell My Friends.” May 11, Music Center at Strathmore. $38-$88+. 301-581-5100, strathmore.org

LAUGH OUT LOUD

The Second City comedy troupe has launched countless careers, from Bill Murray and Stephen

Colbert to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Catch a new crop of comics in Look Both Ways Before Talking, their hilarious comedy improv show that pokes fun at just how disastrous it can be to be overheard — and what you can and can’t discuss in mixed company. May 11, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. $32. 410-263-5544, marylandhall.org

JUST FOR LAUGHS

When “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” debuted in 1998, it seemed to do the impossible: Make improv cool again. Among the most-loved original cast members was quirky, deadpan Colin Mochrie, and when Brad Sherwood joined the crew as one of the revolving members, he quickly became a fan favorite. Now, the pair are on tour together in Scared Scriptless, a hilarious improv show hitting Frederick’s Weinberg Center May 12. $30-$50. 301-600-2828, weinbergcenter.org

FUNKY FEST

Summer is festival season in Baltimore, and now a new one joins the fray: Remfest, an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of of Remington’s 27th Street rowhomes. The Central Baltimore neighborhood, which has been undergoing a bit of a renaissance of late, will honor itself with live music, a maker’s market and food and drinks from local favorites, the Dizz, R. House, Union Craft Brewing and the Baltimore Whiskey Company. May 12 at 28th Street and Remington Avenue. Free. remfest.org

WATERFRONT FUN

As part of a push to increase visibility and foot traffic in Fells Point, neighborhood officials have introduced three new festivals for 2018. The summer edition is the Fells Point Jazz & Art Festival, which will feature plenty of live music on the water, as well as art installations and vendors. Though details are as yet slim, it’s bound to be a splash. May 12, Fells Point Waterfront. Tickets TBA. 410-675-8900,

fellspointmainstreet.org

REIGN(ING) SUPREME

Join authors Mary Hartnett and Debbie Levy as they discuss their work concerning the Notorious RBG herself, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Both are the authors of bestselling books about Ginsburg — Hartnett as a co-author of RBG’s autobiography and Levy as author of “I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark.” Hear them talk about the “delights and challenges” of writing about the justice. May 17, Jewish Museum of Maryland. Free. 410-732-6400, jewishmuseummd.org

WELCOME HOME

Visit the former home of Edgar Allan Poe at this year’s edition of the BSO Designer Show House. The Oakland Estate, owned by Poe’s great-great-great-grandnephew, will be transformed as its 20+ rooms and spaces are taken over by local designers. Guests can tour the space and visit the on-site boutique, café and Encore! Shop, as well as enjoy the new Thursday night Sip’n’Shop and June 3 performance from the BSO. May 20–June 10, Greenspring

Valley. $25-$30. 410-783-8023, bsomusic.org

SMOOTH SOUNDS

The Capital Jazz Fest is always a star-studded event, but this year’s lineup is particularly stacked. For three days, big names such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Anita Baker, Brandy and Joss Stone will take over Merriweather Post Pavilion among jazz fans from around the world (and plenty of food, drink and shopping). June 1-3. $97-$245. 877-619-2929, capitaljazz.com

THE VOICE

Everyone knows Jason Alexander from his role as George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” but did you know that the prominent Jewish actor is also a master magician, talented poker player and accomplished singer? Celebrate the latter when he comes to Baltimore for Beth Tfiloh’s Spotlight 2018 fundraiser as the featured act, Jason Alexander in Concert. Though no set list has been announced, expect hits from his distinguished Broadway career, among others. June 4, Beth Tfiloh. $125+. 410-413-2233, bethtfiloh.com

FOOT WORK

What’s better than a biopic? A bio-musical, especially when that bio-musical involves the dramatic lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. While the rags-to-riches story of On Your Feet! may be a little played-out, reviewers admit, the musical more than makes up for it in fun and flashy dance numbers. And frankly, we’re happy to head to the theater just for some “Conga.” June 5-10, the Hippodrome. $25-$150. baltimore.broadway.com

TASTE AND SING

Join the Baltimore Concert Opera in celebrating its 10th season at the annual Season Preview Party. The two-part event features a cocktail hour and preview party, with an open wine and beer bar, live performances and a raffle, followed by a five-course seated wine pairing dinner with BCO artists and a live “aria auction” (in which patrons can bid on their favorite artist to sing a song of their choice between courses). June 6 at the Engineers Club. $20 for cocktail party, $135 for dinner. 443-445-0226, baltimoreconcertopera.com

FRINGE BENEFIT

Few details have been announced, but if Nights on the Fringe is anything like its previous iterations, it’s bound to be a blast. The two-night “curated cabaret” is brought to audiences by the Charm City Fringe Festival, which will be held in November. Enjoy a sampling of all the arts scene

has to offer, from the delightfully weird to the simply wonderful. June 8-9, Bromo Arts District.

Tickets, TBA. charmcityfringe.com

B’MORE QUIRKY

Give your beehive a good spray — Honfest is back in Hampden. The celebration of Baltimore’s silliest stereotype returns with cat-eye glasses, nasally vowels and lemon- and-peppermint sticks aplenty. As always, the fest will include vendors, live music and the coup de grace: the fierce “Bawlmer’s Best Hon” competition. It’s a kitschy blast from Charm City’s past not to be missed. June 9-10, W 36th St. in Hampden. Free. honfest.com

SUNSHINE STATE

Bestselling author Lauren Groff comes to Maryland to promote her latest book, “Florida.” In her new novel, Groff (who has penned four other pieces of fiction, including wildly popular “Fates and Furies” and “Arcadia”) brings us Florida at its most mundane and melodramatic, lacing poignant stories of everyday life with the evocative entity that is the southernmost (contiguous) state. June 10, the Ivy Bookshop. Free. 410-377-2966, theivybookshop.com

MOVIE MAGIC

Join Baltimore Sun film critic Chris Kaltenbach as he presents the next installment of his “Seen on Screen: Great Movies and Why We Love Them” film series. Kaltenbach will discuss the merits of 1953 Paramount Pictures classic “Shane,” considered by many to be the quintessential Western film. His talk will be followed by a screening of the film — hold on to your horses. June 12, Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. $10, hdgoperahouse.org

ON THE SPOT

Legendary British rockers Def Leppard hit stateside stages this summer with American icons Journey in a tour that promises to bring the noise. The two bands, best known for their hits “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Don’t Stop Believin’,” respectively, offer up some serious ’80s nostalgia at Royal Farms Arena June 16. $46-$176. 410-347-2020, royalfarmsarena.com

FINE HOUSE

If you’ve ever wished your home was filled with priceless pieces, the new Hackerman House from the Walters will give you serious art envy. The renovated mansion at 1 West Mt. Vernon Place will now feature five rooms of art from the Walters collection, complemented by the House’s own beauty (a spiral staircase, Tiffany stained-glass windows and more), a coffee shop, community makerspace and parlor for events. June 16, 1 West Mt. Vernon Place. Free. 410-547-9000, thewalters.org