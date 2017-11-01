By STYLE Staff





ANIMAL INSTINCT

Run wild at The Maryland Zoo’s annual Zoo Zoom race and fun run. The full course winds through the zoo, giving participants a chance to catch a quick glimpse of its inhabitants as they speed, cheetah-style, to the finish line. All runners get free all-day admission, too, and proceeds benefit the exotic animals that call Druid Hill Park home. (Bonus: The race has the best tagline ever: “See spots. Run.”) Nov. 12 at the Maryland Zoo. Registration: $45 for 8k, $20-$40 for Family Fun Run, marylandzoo.org — KIMBERLY USLIN

NEAR FUTURE

Hello from The Other Side – Theresa Caputo, star of TLC’s “Long Island Medium,” is coming to Baltimore. Bearing only her extra-sensory perception and her bold bouffant, Caputo will perform live readings for audience members, helping them to reconnect with lost loved ones and find peace. Unfortunately, there’s no way to know if you’ll be among the chosen recipients — Caputo says she lets the spirits guide her. Here’s hoping you’ve got good ghosts on your side. Nov. 15 at the Lyric. Tickets: $39-$70, Nov. 15 at the Lyric, modell-lyric.com — K.U.

GREEN LIGHT

Who says celebrating the Old Sod should be reserved for March 17? Enjoy all things Irish at the annual Maryland Irish Festival, presented by Irish Charities of Maryland. The weekend-long event promises ceol agus craic (music and fun), with plenty of live music from traditional fiddle to Celtic rock, as well as vendors peddling green and orange wares and, of course, plenty of bangers and mash. Nov. 10-12 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Tickets: $10-$20, irishfestival.com.s141542.gridserver.com/ — K.U.

MARKET VALUE

Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us, and we all know what that means: It’s shopping season. Skip the superstores and opt for something a little more creative at Bazaart, the American Visionary Art Museum’s annual holiday art market. In true AVAM fashion, the market features a wide variety of contemporary art from local and regional artists including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, textiles, wearables and other forms. Best of all? Entry is free, and guests are welcome to enjoy the entire Jim Rouse Visionary Center for free. Nov. 24-25 at the AVAM. Free, 410-244-1900, avam.org — K.U.

SPEKTACLE

Swipe on that waterproof mascara and stash some tissues—Regina Spektor is coming to the Hippodrome. The Russian-born singer-songwriter, known for emotional hits “Samson,” “The Call,” “Eet” and others (plus the “Orange is the New Black” theme song!), will perform a special solo show in support of her recent release, “Remember Us to Life.” It’s sure to be a night you’ll never forget. Nov. 11 at the Hippodrome. Tickets: $59-$117, 800-982-2787, france-merrickpac.com — K.U.

LITTLE LADIES

Contrary to popular belief, there are operas in English—and American Mark Adamo is among the most celebrated of composers. See his take on Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women,” a celebration of family, friendship and sisterhood, as performed by the Annapolis Opera. Even if you’re fairly familiar with Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy’s adventures, we’re betting you haven’t seen them in aria form. Nov. 3 and 5 at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Tickets: $25-$100. 410-267-8135, annapolisopera.org — K.U.

RACE DAY

Pony up to the Sixth Annual Brew & Bourbon Classic at Laurel Park, billed as “a fun-filled afternoon of beer tasting, bourbon sipping and, of course, pulse-pounding Thoroughbred racing.” Over 60 varieties of beverages will be on offer, accompanied by a variety of food trucks. If you’re a less-than-seasoned gambler, don’t worry — novice betters can learn tips and tricks at the Wagering 101 tent. Nov. 18 at Laurel Park. Adults 21+ only. Tickets: $39. Brewandbourbonclassic.com — K.U.

DRINK UP

Following smashing success in its inaugural year, the Baltimore Whiskey Festival returns in 2017 with the promise of an even bigger and better event. This year, the festival will feature 60+ whiskies, scotches, and other distilled spirits from around the world, as well as a selection of seminars from the experts (and, wisely, food offerings). A portion of the proceeds benefit Spirit of Hope Children’s Foundation, as well, so you can give back while throwing ‘em back. Nov. 9 at Garrett Jacobs Mansion. Tickets: $89. Bmorewhiskey.com — K.U.

RAISE YOUR VOICE

Celebrate the incredible diversity of Charm City with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Baltimore Voices, part of their Midweek Concert series. The performances offer a glimpse into the city’s cultural essence, synthesizing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 with interviews of Baltimore City students as part of Out of the Blocks, along with remixes from the Baltimore Boom Bap Society. Nov. 1-3 at the Meyerhoff. Tickets: $6.50. 410-783-8000, bsomusic.org — K.U.

CITY SLICKERS

Though the band is perhaps best known for the hit “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?,” there’s no doubt that Chicago is dearly cherished in the American cultural consciousness. The decades-old band has toured every year since its inception and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year — and now, they’re coming back to Baltimore. See them Nov. 18 at the Lyric. Tickets: $36-$204. 410-900-1150, modell-lyric.com — K.U.

LONG TIME GONE

But now he’s back. Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and hard knocks performer David Crosby will bring his beloved rock anthems and classic sounds to Rams Head On Stage. Crosby is, of course, one of the founders of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Expect him to break out tunes that have played on radio stations for decades (After all, music is love.) in addition to songs from his latest album “Sky Trails.” Nov. 27 at Rams Head on Stage. Tickets: $130. ramsheadonstage.com — Jessica Gregg

HAUL OUT THE HOLLY

Do good — and look good for the holidays. Around the house, that is. Ladew Topiary Gardens seeks volunteers to make boxwood wreaths and other fresh arrangements to be sold at their annual holiday greens sale. Proceeds benefit the garden’s annual programming. Learn techniques to swag your own home and family table in festive flora. A light lunch is also provided. Dec. 4-5 at Ladew Gardens. Register by calling 410-557-9570, ext. 215. ladewgardens.com. — J.G.

WONDERLAND RETURNS

For many families, it’s a holiday tradition bigger than any ballet and more important than Black Friday shopping. The day after Thanksgiving, Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees once again rolls out the snowflakes, sparkle and holiday spirit for three days of merrymaking that includes more than 700 decorated Christmas trees, holiday shopping, a carousel, princess visits, and of course, Santa Claus. It’s over-the-(tree) top, Christmas on a sugar high and something every holiday enthusiast should see at least once. Don’t forget to check out the gingerbread houses! This year marks the 27th year of the festival’s holiday cheer. Nov. 24-26 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Tickets: $7-15. festivaloftrees.kennedykrieger.org. — J.G.

TREASURED STORIES

Ever wonder what some of Baltimore’s faded landmarks looked like back in their glory and glittering days? Baltimore Sun photojournalist Amy Davis provides such a picture in “Flickering Treasures: Rediscovering Baltimore’s Forgotten Movie Theaters,” a photo history that pairs vintage images of downtown movie theaters with shots of Baltimore’s crumbling landscape today. Davis shares her book at the Creative Alliance in a civic-focused night that includes a reading from Rafael Alvarez, whose latest book is “Basilio Boullosa Stars in the Fountain of Highlandtown.” Longtime Alvarez fans will recognize the return to a familiar Baltimore neighborhood and story themes. Nov. 2 at the Creative Alliance. theivybookshop.com. — J.G.

REDISCOVERED ACTIVIST

Although he died in obscurity, Richard Theodore Greener was a renowned black activist and scholar who was the first black graduate of Harvard College and the first black U.S. diplomat to a white country. His personal story took a novel-worthy twist when his wife and five children changed their names and disappeared into white society while Greener was overseas. Katherine Reynolds Chaddock’s brings Greener’s professional accomplishments and personal struggles back to light in the biography, “Uncompromising Activist.” Hear her read and discuss the book, as well as her research. Nov. 14 at Enoch Pratt Free Library, Central Branch. prattlibrary.org. — J.G.

GIRLS TRIP

When a GNO is not enough, there is Fit & Fab Weekend — a health and wellness getaway for busy professional women. The two-day lineup of workshops includes tips on jumpstarting a fitness routine, budget shopping for healthy meals, massage therapy, reflexology, fashion, makeup and a twerk-out fitness dance party sure to knock out any kinks or stress. Weekend goal is for participants to leave with their own wellness plan, and motivational speaker and author LeeAnn Willis Sims serves as Fit & Fab host. Nov. 3-4 at The Sheraton at Columbia Town Center. Tickets: $99-175. fitandfabweekend.com. — J.G.

STRING ALONG

Get lost in the sounds of strings with The Teztlaff Quartet when they visit Baltimore as part of Johns Hopkins’ Shriver Hall Concert Series. Since 1994, the masters of violin, viola and violoncello have come together to perform in harmony all over the world. The chamber ensemble will perform a number of Viennese works, including Schubert’s final quartet, on this stop of their 2017/2018 world tour. Nov. 19, 5:30 p.m. at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. Tickets: $42 (students: $10). 410-516-7164, shriverconcerts.org. — LIZ MCMAHON

FREEZE FRAME

Two photographers Tara Sellios and Ben Marcin, pair up to showcase their work in a memorable winter show. Sellios, of Boston, is known for her striking interpretive images, often of animals, representing life, death and carnality. Marcin, of Baltimore, compiles photos of urban structures to create painting-like, patterned pieces. He captures beauty where it is often overlooked, collecting shots of man-made designs to create cohesive modernistic work. Both artists will be celebrated at the opening reception on Nov. 9 from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9-Dec. 23 at C. Grimaldis Gallery. Free. 410-539-1080, cgrimaldisgallery.com. — L.M.

OUTER CIRCLE

Discover the lesser-known nooks and crannies of the Baltimore theater community at Charm City Fringe Fest. At the sixth annual celebration of “performing arts without boundaries,” several venues of the Bromo Arts District in downtown Baltimore will host artists from all over the city as they share in celebration that proudly veers off the conventional path. Events will include theatre, comedy, puppetry, dance, music and all that’s in between. Expect the unusual and revel in the quirky. Nov. 2-12 in the Bromo Arts District. Tickets: prices vary. charmcityfringe.com. — L.M.

LAUGH OUT LOUD

Turn off the news and turn on the laughs with former The Daily Show correspondent Wyatt Cenac. Both a seasoned comedy writer and performer, his 2014 Netflix hour stand-up special “Brooklyn” launched him into the mainstream circuit. Cenac’s commentary on his experience as a black man in America is as hilarious as it is incisive — blending humor with social and political realities — while executing seamless delivery. Local Baltimore comedienne Violet Gray will join Cenac in a night of standup to remember, with both an early and late show. Nov. 17 at Creative Alliance. Tickets: $25. 410-276-1651, creativealliance.org. — L.M.

BRAVE NEW BRASS

Jazz and classical music: Two very different genres, each with their own loyal followings. Boston Brass strives to bring both sides together, fusing the two styles to create their one-of-a-kind upbeat and engaging sound. The group of five has toured all over the world and will come to Baltimore for an evening of wind-fueled musical sensation. Get ready to tap those toes! Nov. 26 at The Gordon Center for Performing Arts. 410-356-5200, jcc.org. — L.M.

AU FAIT ARTIST

Jacob Lawrence was an American painter known for his contribution to the art world with his powerful paintings of African-American life. He was only 23 years old when his first collection, “Migration Series,” made an huge impact on the artistic community. Today, his work is housed in museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney, to name a few. Artist and art historian David Driskell will share Lawrence’s story at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum and speak on his personal memories of Lawrence. Nov. 4 at Reginald F. Lewis Museum. 443-263-1800, lewismuseum.org. — L.M.

SHOW ON THE ROAD

At the 30th Annual Winter Festival of Lights in Upper Marlboro, you and yours can take a trip through a winter wonderland without leaving the comfort of your heated car. The drive-through light show has over a million dazzling lights to help you get into the spirit of the season. In addition to the glowing displays, one of the tallest tree displays in Maryland will be on the loop. The festival encourages viewers to bring along a canned good or two to donate to local food banks. Nov. 25-Jan. 1 at Watkins Regional Park. Tickets: $5 for cars and vans. 301-699-2456, outdoors.pgparks.com. — L.M.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Asian cultures have brought richness and new experiences of all kinds to America. Of particular note, many will agree, is Asian cuisine. In honor of celebrated Thai chef Malulee Pinsuvana, a woman who has shared a great deal of the Thai tradition of cooking with the world, the Walters presents Malulee’s Kitchen: a day-long exploration of Asian tradition with a focus on food. The day will kick off with a zine fair, continue on to Asian cooking demonstrations and end with a screening of “Off the Menu: Asian America,” followed by a discussion panel. You might just learn a trick or two to bring back to your own kitchen! Nov. 19 at The Walters Art Museum. Free. 410-547-9000, thewalters.org. — L.M.