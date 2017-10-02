By Kimberly Uslin





GHOULISH TALES

Hallowread, a convention celebrating fiction of the paranormal, urban fantasy, and steampunk variety, returns for its fifth year. Bookworms and horror fans meet for this spooky series of writing workshops, ghost tours, author panels, paranormal investigations, and book signings. Held in historic and possibly haunted Ellicott City, the fest isn’t all fun and fangs; it also aims to raise funds for both The Maryland Book Bank and the continued flood recovery efforts for its host city. An all-access ticket will grant you access to every program in the two-day event, so geek out for the greater good — just in time for Halloween.

Oct. 20-21 at the Roger Carter Community Center. Tickets: $15 -65. hallowread.com

CHARMING ART

Good ol’ Highlandtown. Known for its charm, it’s a neighborhood where art and culture combine in a melting pot that truly reflects the spirit of Baltimore. The annual Highlandtown Arts District Exhibition features work from artists who live and work in the district. Their pieces will be on display in the Creative Alliance’s Amalie Rothschild Gallery and SkyLofts Gallery and Studios, where an opening reception will be held. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to marvel at the work of local artists.

Oct. 6-21, 11 a.m.–7 p.m ., Creative Alliance, 410-276-1651, creativealliance.org

AUTUMN’S ABREW

Beer lovers unite at the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival! The largest assortment of craft brewers in Maryland will come together at scenic Canton Waterfront Park to offer samplings of their frothy delights. Baltimore favorites Diamondback, Heavy Seas, The Brewer’s Art and Union Craft will be in attendance, as well as other Maryland crafts such as Eastern Shore, Full Tilt, Jailbreak and many, many more. The festival will also host a homebrew competition, wherein local DIY-ers will submit their take on a “harvest ale” to be judged by Maryland brewers and fellow attendees. There are few things more “Oktober” than a beer fest, are we right?

Oct. 7 at Canton Waterfront Park. Tickets: $40-55. baltimorecraftbeerfestival.com —LM

ANOTHER ROUND

There’s one more chance for sipping suds when The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore hosts Oktobearfest 2017. The festival will feature unlimited autumn-inspired beer sampling from over 30 seasonal brews, as well as live music. Also for sale, as if the beer wasn’t enough, will be food, art, and wares from local artisans and vendors – all of it, of course, with a bit of a German flavor. Best of all, if you stop by, you’ve also got an excuse to visit the zoo itself. Bears and beers and brews, oh my!

Oct. 21 at Waterfowl Lake Pavilion, The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. Tickets TBA marylandzoo.org – LAURA DZUBAY.

GARDEN TO TABLE

As part of the Horticulture Society of Maryland’s (HSM) lecture series, Vermont-based author Ellen Ecker Ogden will teach you all about the “The Art of Growing Food.” Ogden’s 2011 book, The Complete Kitchen Garden, features a detailed collection of garden designs and 100 seasonal recipes. It’s perfect for those who want to be in charge of their food, from seed to salad. Expect plenty of useful tips on how and when to grow certain staples, and turn them into delicious meals. Bonus: there will be a plant raffle prior to the lecture and light refreshments served afterward. Oct. 10 at Cylburn Arboretum Tickets: $10 for non-HSM members. (410) 367-2217 , mdhorticulture.org .

BUEN DÍA

Pay homage to your ancestors at The Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival, a celebration honoring the Mexican tradition of DÍa de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The Creative Alliance hosts its 17th annual Great Halloween, offering hayrides, an authentic hand drum lantern-making workshop, Day of the Dead altar making, a Halloween costume contest and a parade led by its resident Artesanas Mexicanas. Food trucks, beer offerings and live music will make the experience a day-long fiesta. There will even be a free Zumba class!

Oct. 29 at Patterson Park. Free. 410-276-1651, creativealliance.org —LM

SHARK ATTACK

You’ve seen Dennis Quaid as a Secret Service agent, the father of red-headed twins, and a baseball coach. But if you stop by Rams Head On Stage, you’ll see him in a lesser-known role — rock star. Dennis Quaid & The Sharks, a self-described “rock ‘n’ roll and country-soul”, was formed in 2000. After long abandoning his musical hobby, Quaid saw a Harry Dean Stanton Band show and was asked to come onstage — and the rest is history. Don’t expect to see a stuck-up star behind the mic, though. “I make a complete and utter fool of myself,” the lead singer and rhythm guitarist admits. So bring your popcorn.

Oct. 30 at Rams Head Onstage.Tickets: $65. 410-268-4545, ramsheadonstage.com

COME ON DOWN

Leave your living room behind and enter the world of live gameshows at The Price is Right – Live Stage Show. Daytime Emmy Award-winner Todd Newton will host, pulling random audience members to “come on down” and play the fan favorite game. In addition to a chance to play on stage, attendees will automatically be entered to win various prizes throughout the show. Just like on television, prizes will include items such as home appliances, all-inclusive vacations and even brand-new cars. And don’t worry, the “Big Wheel” will definitely be in attendance. Take a chance at a spin! —LM

Oct. 6 at The Lyric. Tickets: $26-46. 410-900-1150, modell-lyric.com

Big Brother is Watching

You’ve read the book. You’ve seen the movie. Now catch the 1984 play at Maryland Ensemble Theatre. Known for its provocative representations of violence and totalitarianism, 1984 tracks the journey of everyman Winston Smith through a war-ravaged, strictly regimented dystopia, where free thinking is seen as a liability to the oppressive but unstable government. Through Winston’s relationship with fellow citizen Julia, the story investigates love and humanity against a backdrop of hopelessness and universal distrust. Adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan, this version of the story is sure to be as striking, poignant, and thought-provoking as ever.

Oct. 20 through Nov. 12 at Maryland Ensemble Theatre. Tickets $20. 301-694-4744, marylandensemble.org – LAURA DZUBAY.

To Die For

It all starts the first time you see her. This fall, Fells Point Corner Theatre is putting on The Woman in Black, Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of the story by Susan Hill. This play tells the story of Arthur Kipps, a young solicitor who is increasingly haunted by disturbing visions of a woman dressed all in black. Bringing horror and fear to the main stage, this production is sure to be a spine-tingler – and best of all, it’s coming to FPCT just in time for Halloween.

Oct. 13 through Nov. 5 at Fells Point Corner Theatre. Tickets $19 -24. 410-276-7837, fpct.org – LAURA DZUBAY.

SYMPHONIC SOL

Sol Gabetta has put on acclaimed performances in London, Quebec, Milan, and much more — and soon, she’ll be adding Baltimore to her list. The Argentinian, Grammy-nominated artist is set to perform a stunning program, including classics like Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier. Conducted by the BSO’s Marin Alsop , these compositions will sweep you into a storm of emotions, from love to joy to mourning. But one thing will stay consistent throughout: Gabetta’s internationally sought-after talent. Non-classical music buffs beware — you may be converted.

Oct. 27 and 29 at the Meyerhoff, Oct. 28 at the Strathmore. Tickets: $33-99 . 410-783-8100, bsomusic.org

ET TU, BRUTE?

A classic historical political thriller, Julius Caesar examines the conflicts faced by Brutus leading up to his fateful role in the Roman dictator Caesar’s assassination. Before he was the famous conspirator, after all, he was a statesman plagued by heavy dilemmas of patriotism and honor. And when it comes to exploring dilemmas of the human heart, there’s no one like the Bard to show us how it’s done. A tale of moral ambiguity, patriotism, loyalty, and ambition, this powerful classic will be sure to appease anyone with an appetite for Shakespeare this fall.

Sept. 29 through Oct. 29 at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. Tickets $16-$50. 410-244-8570. chesapeakeshakespeare.com – LAURA DZUBAY.

LITERARY LADIES

Celebrated poets Fleda Brown and Lia Purpura are sharing a stage — and excerpts from their most recent collections. Brown’s The Woods Are On Fire, released in March, features both new and previous pieces that use striking imagery to give the reader exclusive access to her life. Purpura is a recipient of the Guggenheim, National Endowment for the Arts, and Fulbright fellowships; her 2015 collection It Shouldn’t Have Been Beautiful evokes riddles and proverbs in its rendering of singular moments of clarity and revelation. So if you love poetry AND creative female role models, stop by — and add some more lit to your life.

Oct. 10 at The Ivy Bookshop. Free. 410-377-2966, theivybookshop.com.

GREEN THUMB

When there’s a place as beautiful as the Ladew Topiary Gardens, it’s easy to get lost among the flowers, greenery and grass sculptures, but did you also know there was a lecture series? It’s time for you to add some flavor to your home garden. Join celebrity gardener Kent Russell at “ an entertaining and informative presentation about creating drama in any garden. Russell will also share his experience as a speaker and his time as “The Garden Guru” on PBS.

Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m., Ladew Topiary Gardens. Tickets, $40-50. 410 -557-9570, ladewgardens.com

GALLERY GALA

Pull out your best formal attire and head downtown, because you are cordially invited to The Walters Gala and Party . Located on North Charles Street, one of Baltimore’s most historic and artistic neighborhoods, this is an event you don’t want to miss. Observing the artwork is great, but enjoying a night among them is even better. You’ll have the opportunity to drink cocktails on the Sculpture Court and enjoy a three-course meal surrounded by some of the world’s most famous paintings, followed by music and mingling with friends. Proceeds go toward continued funding for the Walters’ education, exhibition programming and free admission.

Oct.14 at 6 p.m., The Walters Art Museum. Tickets $500. 410-547-9000, thewalters.org

WALK THE WALK

The 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. is suicide, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The gives community members, sponsors—and even dogs—an opportunity to fight suicide, and to learn about prevention efforts and mental illness. Fundraising is key to the success of this mission, and an Out of the Darkness Walk t-shirt will be awarded to those who raise $150 by Oct. 21. Keep the memory of loved ones alive by decorating a butterfly in their honor for the Tree of Life, adding a square to the Lifekeeper Memory Quilt or wearing Honor Beads.

Oct. 21,11 a.m.-4 p.m., Maryland State Fairgrounds. Registration required. 443-835-7454, afsp.donordrive.com

SUFI SONGSTRESS

The kickoff of Nisa/Women: Muslim Cultural Identity—Six Women on Stage and in Conversation welcomes Pakistani neo-Sufi singer Arooj Aftab. Aftab and her band will take the stage with Zomes, a Baltimore-based experimental musical duo. The sound will be a combination of beautiful vocals, improv jazz and electronic music. Aftab uses Sufi poetry as inspiration, drawing feelings of “sadness, longing, wandering, searching, openness, oneness” into her music. The event aims to expose Baltimore listeners to the lesser-acknowledged talent of the female Muslim community, and Aftab is just the woman for the job.

Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Creative Alliance. Tickets $12. 410-276-1651, creativealliance.org.

FALL AGAIN

Art is for everyone, and something everyone should have the opportunity to experience. Celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month and take advantage of the 12th annual Free Fall Baltimore. Throughout the city, over 200 art-driven events will be held at more than 60 various participating venues, such as the American Visionary Arts Museum, the Iron Crowe Theatre and the National Aquarium. Get your fill of live music, art exhibits, cultural events, workshops, theatre and more. If you would like to bring your younger viewers, check out the Free Fall for Kids! listings, created especially for families. Best of all? It’s free! —LM

Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, Baltimore. Free. 410-752-8632, freefallbaltimore.org.

SHUCK AND STROLL

As the saying goes, “The world is your oyster.” At the Downtown Westminster Oyster Stroll, those words come to life with offerings of live music, community activities and, of course, the delectable bivalves themselves. While you enjoy local oysters from Maryland and Virginia, take a minute to pat yourself on the back for supporting the Coastal Conservation Association Living Reef Action Campaign. The CCA is hard at work bringing wild oysters back into the Chesapeake Bay, all while informing the public about the wonderful ecological benefits oysters provide to our water.

Oct. 14, 12-5 p.m., in Downtown Westminster. Free. 410-848-9000, oysterstrollmd.com.

SISTER, SISTER

This fall, The Secret Sisters are coming to Annapolis for the comeback of the year. After the Americana-Folk sibling duo were dropped from their record label, they were forced to pick up the pieces and start at square one. Many musicians would have given up, but the sisters paired with folk songstress Brandi Carlile, who produced their third album, You Don’t Own Me Anymore. They sing about being faced with defeat and hopelessness, and making it through their hardships with grace and grit. Mary Bragg will join them on tour, making for a night of rocking female power.

Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at Rams Head On Stage. Tickets: $18.50. 410-268-4545, ramsheadonstage.com

PERIOD PIECE

Travel to England, circa early 20th century, at the Steppingstone Farm Museum’s Downton Abbey Garden Party. The picturesque outdoor gathering will have live music, refreshments, garden games and a Downton Abbey-inspired costume contest! The event will also feature a silent auction and a talk by the museum curator. This is your chance to sport that fancy hat that’s been sitting in your closet, begging for an invite to a tea party.

Oct. 1, 1-4 p.m., at Steppingstone Farm Museum. Tickets: $35. 410-939-2299, steppingstone museum.org