Get Outta Here! If you need new digs to dig the great outdoors this summer, read on...

By Susan C. Ingram





FRESHLY FAR OUT

$2,300,000

BEDROOMS: 5, BATHS: 4/3, SQUARE FEET: 9,882, ACRES: 3.11

What better way to enjoy your splashy new Farside (yes, that’s a neighborhood, not a joke) splash pad than on a twinkly, lavender evening poolside, with a refreshing beverage in one hand and your significant other in the other. Don’t forget to make a dramatic entrance down that daring spiral staircase in the foyer. — CREIG NORTHROP, NORTHROP REALTY, 410-531-0321

FLOWERY FOWLER

$2,275,000

BEDROOMS: 8, BATHS: 6/2, SQUARE FEET: 7,816, ACRES: 1.06

What better way to spend spring and summer than al fresco, outside your Laurence Hall Fowler-designed Tudor, on your airy, colonnaded veranda overlooking your verdant gardens teeming with greenery, flora, fauna, and hopefully, Apoidea to keep everything in bloom. Ring the bell and maybe someone will fetch you a lovely cuppa, a plate of scones, pot of strawberry jam and a bowl of clotted cream. — KAREN HUBBLE BISBEE, HUBBLE BISBEE GROUP OF LONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE, INC./CHRISTIE’S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE, 410-321-1411

‘MOORE’ BOLTON HILL

$650,000

BEDROOMS: 5, BATHS: 4/1, SQUARE FEET: 3,500

More town than country? How about this cozy 1850s Bolton Hill townhouse with a dreamy patio to soak up those steamy Baltimore summer nights? There’s also an upstairs balcony to get closer to the stars. Speaking of which, both Curt Richter, discoverer of the biological clock, and TV host Garry Moore once lived here. Maybe some of that star power will rub off. — JESSICA DAILEY, CUMMINGS & CO. REALTORS, 443-838-8204

FIRE IT UP!

$2,989,800

BEDROOMS: 6, BATHS: 7, ACRES: 4.08

After a rousing round of golf and a bracing dip in the pool, pull up a chaise and warm up by the fire pit on the patio. Or snuggle up by the stone fireplace on the airy covered porch, or by fireplace in the family room or den. This Owings Mills charmer will have you yelling fore! And fire! — HEIDI KRAUSS, HEIDI KRAUSS REAL ESTATE PROPERTY BROKERAGE, 410-329-9898