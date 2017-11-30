By Kimberly Uslin





Nothing says Christmas like bagpipes, right? Shake things up this holiday season at the Campagna Center’s Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend & Parade in Alexandria, Virginia. Fans of “Outlander,” UK enthusiasts and merrymakers alike will delight in the procession, featuring tartan galore, bagpipe and drum corps, reenactors, classic cars, dancers, Scottie dogs and, of course, St. Nick himself (Turkish, according to Christian history, but surely an honorary Scot on this day). Now in its 47th year, the parade supports Campagna’s initiatives for early childhood education through adult English language learning, making it a feel-good event for the whole family. It doesn’t start and end with the Walk, either; a “Taste of Scotland” food experience, heather and greens sales, holiday home tours and a chance to “Deck the Halls with Santa” round out the festivities. The unique experience is definitely worth the drive — and we’ve heard kilts make great Christmas presents. Dec. 1-2 at St. Asaph and Wolfe Streets in Alexandria, Va. Free. 703-549-0111, campagnacenter.org