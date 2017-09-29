Heart of the Home This month's Spaces is one cool kitchen.

By Katrina Schmidt





After years dreaming of a kitchen without hanging cabinets, Patty Armacost decided to make her lookbook reality. Hanging cabinets, ubiquitous in kitchens everywhere, maximize storage but limit potential window space and can be inconvenient for those on the shorter side — Armacost stands at 5 feet 3 inches.

When Armacost and her husband, Alan Jones, remodeled their kitchen in 2013, their Ellicott City home was only six years old. But the former kitchen didn’t fit their lifestyle: The couple loves to cook and entertain, so a commercial-grade stove, increased counter space and fewer of those troublesome hanging cabinets were crucial.

Working with kitchen designer Stu Dettelbach of SD Kitchens and interior designer Audrey Rothschild of AR Interiors, Armacost and Jones created a space that was once just a daydream.

They put in a large island with customized cabinets for items that typically go on upper shelves (like dishes) and took out a wall separating a butler’s pantry to make more space. Rothschild has a rule that her clients make sure any removed cabinets are replaced by other storage space. In Armacost and Jones’ case, this allowed them to install as many windows as possible.

“I really wanted to take advantage of the natural light,” Armacost says. With gleaming countertops, a five-color backsplash and glass table, the kitchen is full of elements that reflect light throughout.

Tucked in the woods, the home is surrounded by idyllic greenery with a stream running behind it. Georgian windows line the walls to bring the outside in. Between the open floor plan and surrounding natural charm, it’s a “very warm and inviting space,” Armacost says.

Kiss the Cook

For the culinarily-inclined, epicurean kitchen features that make cooking simpler bring delight.

Stove: Wolf 48-inch Dual Fuel Range

Built-in Refrigerator: 42-inch French Door KitchenAid with customizable panels

Countertops: Fabricated by Maryland Stone Source