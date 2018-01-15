By STYLE Staff







The Life of Pie

Molina, an eatery serving pizza, salads and meatballs, has opened in the Remington food hall, R. House. Owners Christian DePaco and J.J. Reidy pay homage to Reidy’s Neapolitan roots, going the extra mile to create their pizza and meatballs (polpette) with great love and respect to family. Find the Raz pizza, named for Reidy’s grandfather, a pie of house tomato sauce, basil-dusted with fresh capomozzo and pecorino cheeses. And delight in the Henrietta, named for Reidy’s grandmother, swirling in wild mushrooms, shallots, spinach, gorgonzola dolce, drizzled with aged balsamic. Molina uses high quality products and sources locally. Their pizza oven is an authentic Pompeii-style, stone-hearth brick oven by the famed Pavesi brand from Modena Italy. The pizza bakes quickly, for three minutes, at 700 degrees, and because their dough recipe is less hydrated and more fermented than traditional pizza, its outcome is a lighter, crispier crust. The meatballs are sourced from Roseda Farms and a triplet is available in a bowl for $10 or as a sandwich for $12. The capomozzo hails from the famous Caputo Brothers in Pennsylvania. Veggies sourced from One Straw Farms make creative pizzas of the week and much of the greens are grown by the DePaco and Reidy’s hydroponic farm business, Urban Pastoral. R. House, 301 W. 29th St., Baltimore, 443-681-1912, molinapizza.com —PATTI NEUMANN

Cheers, Mate

“There are a lot of thirsty people out there,” Steve Jones, head brewer at of Oliver Brewing Co., tells STYLE with a laugh. Oliver has answered their call since 1993 — brewing craft beers like “Staring At the Sun,” a Belgian-inspired wheat ale with just the right amount of citrus, and “Bishop’s Breakfast,” a comforting, silky-smooth oatmeal stout. Two years ago, they opened up their facility for guests to experience the brewing process firsthand. The 12,000 square foot brewery’s tasting room has laid-back vibe with an open concept and exposed wooden beams, making you feel like you’re in a real pub that just happens to look out on a craft brewery. Best part? Oliver has room for everyone, allowing children and even dogs! “A brewery tap room is very different from a bar; we encourage a family atmosphere,” says Jones, a transplant from Coventry, England. Jones joined the team in 1999, making their self-proclaimed aim of creating “English-style brewing” the real deal in more ways than one. So, how goes it? “Business is crushing,” he reports of staying afloat in the fully-saturated craft beer market. Be sure to try out a $4-$6 draft special or, if you just can’t choose one, a sampler flight, while you’re there. Guests can even bring their own food. 4216 Shannon Drive, 410-483-3302, oliverbrewingco.com — LIZ MCMAHON



Deli Delights

Located in a former yogurt shop, 101 Deli Bar welcomes guests with its inviting garage door entrance, in-season al fresco dining and a modern take on the deli, one that is just right for modern foodies. The deli bar is in the heart of Federal Hill’s South Charles Street and opened softly in October 2017. It’s the third restaurant from Andrew Dunlap, Michael McDevitt and Sean White, who also own adjoining Bandito’s and Wayward Bar & Kitchen across the street. Executive chef Doug Watson is a former Cinghiale sous chef and his offerings are not your average deli fare. Move over corned beef and pastrami, and make way for house-made smoked meats, charcuterie pairings with cheeses, gourmet sandwiches, burgers, multiple pickled veggie, smoked and fried wings and poutines. Want something a bit more healthy? Try the grilled spouts sprinkled with cured bacon on a bed of tomato relish. On Tuesdays, pick your own gourmet burger night and enjoy it with a pint of Natty Boh for $10. There is a wine list of sustainable, boutique-y wines that pair well with the food, though, all of which have been carefully cultivated by manager Vincenzo DiPino whose his big brother, Jimmy DiPino, has full command of a fun cocktail list. 1118 S. Charles St., Suite 101 —Patti Neumann

That Can-Do Spirit

The perfect pairing for winter bonfires, summer picnics and fall tailgates has made its way to local shelves – wine in a can. Old Westminster Winery, the family-run vineyard that began bottling wine in 2013 and quickly made a name for itself, is now the first in the Mid-Atlantic to uncork, literally, this trend. “We don’t think wine should be reserved for dinner parties, celebratory gatherings or restaurant experiences,” vigneron and winery founder Drew Baker says. “Glass bottles, corkscrews and stemware have all too often hindered us from drinking the wines we want to drink. We felt it was time to change that.” Old Westminster offers three canned choices: Farmer Fizz, a sparkling Chardonnay; Carbonic, a Cabernet Franc; and Seeds & Skins, a skin-fermented Pinot Gris. Within a week of hitting the market, the cans were sold out on the winery’s website, but are available at select wine and liquor stores (STYLE staff found it Kenilworth Wine & Spirits). More local love: Baltimore artist Rebecca Smith designed the labels and Elkridge-based River City Cannery put the product in its portable containers. We predict something this fun and flavorful will change up the menu matching, and for once, send diners for the right foods to pair with their wine. —JESSICA GREGG