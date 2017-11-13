By STYLE Staff





THE COAST IS CLEAR

“When our customers walk in, we want them to feel like they’re walking into an upscale beach house,” says Brad Hudson, who owns Fulton’s Hudson Coastal with his wife, Tricia. Mission accomplished — despite its shopping center location, the large, airy space has a distinctly nautical feel. Maybe it’s the décor, a bright blend of blues and seafoam greens, punctuated with driftwood-reminiscent tables and high turquoise metal chairs … or maybe it’s the rotating selection of sustainably sourced seafood, displayed on several chalkboard-like screens throughout the space. Pick your fish, then decide on a cooking method (pan-seared, broiled, blackened or jerk-seasoned), as well as a sauce (lemon butter, lobster tarragon, coconut curry or chilled lime cilantro, to name a few) and sides. “It’s sort of like a choose-your-own-adventure,” Tricia says. If you’re looking for more fall-ish fare, try the seafood chili — a fan favorite — or the house-made seafood burger and wash it down with a pumpkin pie martini. Now that’s something to be thankful for. 11811 W Market Place, Fulton, MD, 240-280-8640, hudsoncoastal.com – KIMBERLY USLIN

TRUE LOAF

Wandering into Mt. Washington’s Roggenart, I was immediately reminded of a little neighborhood patisserie I once visited in Paris. Maybe it was the rows of freshly baked bread or the chalkboard sign announcing the day’s specials … but in truth, it was probably the waiter, conversing in French with a couple of patrons as they sipped their lattes. The entire place oozes international appeal; its name comes from the German for “the art of rye,” a nod to the Lower Austrian rye at the heart of many of its offerings. Their rotating menu includes a hearty selection of breads (challahs, baguettes, Baltic and Viennese varieties and more), pastries (pain au chocolate, croissants, Bavarian pretzels and strudels), coffee (lattes, macchiatos, latte freddo, doppio, etc.), cold-pressed juices and sandwiches. The delicious selections and friendly multilingual staff can’t be beat. 5722 Falls Road, 443-835-4443, roggenart.com —K. U.

DREAM CUISINE

Andrew Carmellini describes his Manhattan restaurant, The Dutch, as “my dream of what American food is.” That means a great burger, ribs, fried chicken. Rye Street Tavern at Port Covington is a mid-Atlantic version of Carmellini’s vision for the Dutch, with a seafood- (and oyster) focused menu by Executive Chef Brian Plante, who helmed Joe’s Pub in New York, and of course, rye whiskey from the Sagamore distillery next door. “Part of the attraction when the Sagamore people approached me was the history of rye in Maryland,” says Carmellini, who also opened the new Rec Pier Chop House in Fells Point’s Pendry Hotel. “That’s really part of the American story.” And while brown spirits will show up on the cocktail list and the occasional dish, Carmellini assures that Sagamore Development “wasn’t looking for a brand extension; they wanted a great restaurant.” 225 E. Cromwell St. ryestreettavern.com —MARTHA THOMAS

Paired Up: Autumn Bounty

Late fall. The time of year when we move from drinking for fun to more conscious and thoughtful sipping. With that in mind, here are a few suggestions and pairings as we ease deeper into cold weather and the holidays — and depending on whether the main dish is meat or vegetable.

First, let’s dispel the myth that all wine, because wine is made from grapes, a fruit, is vegan or vegetarian. Sadly, this isn’t so. But here are some options that can be served to vegan guests as well as varieties to pair with the meat on your table. All of the choices make great gifts for hosts.

Perlage Sgajo Vegan Extra Dry Prosecco DOC: Try pairing with a rustic tomato bruschetta, the slight sweet actually counterbalances the acidity of the tomato beautifully. ($17 at Remington Wine Company).

Las Mulas Reserva 2016 Sauvignon Blanc Chile: Sauvignon Blanc goes great with pretty much any green dish, though the dominating flavor is always what’s key. Pair with salads or a basil risotto or pasta. Equally delicious with grilled lamb ($15 at Spirits of Mt Vernon).

Saint George SANT’OR 2015 Peloponnese Red Blend: Rich, bold, earthy and great with a beef stew, spaghetti Bolognese or a hearty cheese and charcuterie platter ($11 at Spirits of Mt Vernon).

Proud Pour 2015 Umpqua Valley Oregon Pinot Noir: Whether you’re pairing it with a mushroom dish, or a meat, or seafood dish, this wine is truly polyvalent and sure to please all. The fact that 875 flowers are pollinated to help the bee population propagate more healthily adds an extra bit of feel good, on top of it being certified vegan ($26 at Spirits of Mt Vernon). — MONYKA BERROCOSA