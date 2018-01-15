By Myrtis Bedolla and STYLE staff





Building an art collection can be daunting–even the phrase “art collection” can sound prohibitively fancy. But gallerist Myrtis Bedolla or Galerie Myrtis ensures it’s easier than it seems. In anticipation of her Art of the Collectors VI exhibition to be held February 10 – March 24, check out her 15 top tips for collecting below.

Visit art fairs, galleries and museums to discover your aesthetic Read books on art history and collecting art Join art collector groups Attend lectures Visit artists’ studios Purchase through a reliable source Forget the trends. Buy what you love! Acquire the best piece you can afford Develop relationships with galleries. The staff can be helpful in guiding your purchases and in educating you. Maintain and protect records of your purchases Insure your collection Have your collection appraised Preserve your collection Establish a professional team of advisors:

Gallerist, Art Advisor or Consultant

Appraiser

Accountant

Estate Attorney

Share the importance of your collection with family and friends

Image courtesy of Galerie Myrtis.