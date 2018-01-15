How to Build an Art Collection Myrtis Bedolla or Galerie Myrtis gives 15 quick-and-dirty tips.

By Myrtis Bedolla and STYLE staff



Stone Princess, Ernest Crichlow (1914-2005), Color Screenprint, 30” x 20” (unframed), Edition: 64/100, 1982 — Provenance: Doris Derby Collection

Building an art collection can be daunting–even the phrase “art collection” can sound prohibitively fancy. But gallerist Myrtis Bedolla or Galerie Myrtis ensures it’s easier than it seems. In anticipation of her Art of the Collectors VI exhibition to be held February 10 – March 24, check out her 15 top tips for collecting below.

  1. Visit art fairs, galleries and museums to discover your aesthetic
  2. Read books on art history and collecting art
  3. Join art collector groups
  4. Attend lectures
  5. Visit artists’ studios
  6. Purchase through a reliable source
  7. Forget the trends. Buy what you love!
  8. Acquire the best piece you can afford
  9. Develop relationships with galleries. The staff can be helpful in guiding your purchases and in educating you.
  10. Maintain and protect records of your purchases
  11. Insure your collection
  12. Have your collection appraised
  13. Preserve your collection
  14. Establish a professional team of advisors:
  • Gallerist, Art Advisor or Consultant
  • Appraiser
  • Accountant
  • Estate Attorney
  1. Share the importance of your collection with family and friends
Image courtesy of Galerie Myrtis. 

