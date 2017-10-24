By Laura Dzubay





Baltimore photographer and sculptor Helen Glazer has spent the past year engaged in a serious challenge, trying to create relatable art about a place most people will never see and know little about: Antarctica.

“I’m going to call it ‘Walking in Antarctica,’” Glazer says of the exhibit she created. As a grantee of the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Artists and Writers Program, Glazer spent seven weeks on the wild continent, taking photographs of geological formations that she’d later use as the base for her prints and 3D digital sculptures.

In order to create those sculptures, Glazer uses a process called photogrammetry. She starts with a series of overlapping photographs and then creates a physical object from this file. The result is a sculpture that evokes awe and maybe even some wanderlust.

“I can show it to you, not just as a photo but as an object that you can experience,” she says. Glazer hopes such detailed representations of Antarctica’s beauty will motivate people to better understand its value.

“I think people are more motivated to preserve something when they can see images of it. You can see that with national parks,” she says. “We should preserve this, because it’s really special.”

> See Glazer’s work between Oct. 18 and Dec. 18 at the Rosenberg Gallery at Goucher College.