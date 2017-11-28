By Kimberly Uslin





Whether you’re sipping hot tea or a hot toddy, there’s no better time than November for cuddling up with a warm beverage. With this stunning sculptural kettle from Hario Buono, there’s no cooler looking way to prepare a cuppa, either. The beehive design buzzes with shiny copper and wooden accents (including an ergonomic handle to minimize spillage), and its skinny spout promises the perfect pour-over every time. Like a bit more of a rustic look? According to Hario Buono, the implement adopts a “rich patina” as time goes by, but a little salt and vinegar will have it looking new in no time. No matter the aesthetic, though, this is one kettle you’ll want to watch. $125. Crate & Barrel, crateandbarrel.com