In the House Philanthropist Melissa Nigro has got The Look.

By Kimberly Uslin





When Melissa Nigro and her husband moved to Baltimore from the suburbs of Philadelphia, she knew she wanted to fully throw herself into Charm City — literally and figuratively. After settling into a home in the heart of Fells Point, Nigro found a second house: Ronald McDonald’s … or, more specifically, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore, where she serves as board chair.

This month, she’s gearing up for the organization’s cleverly named Hamburgala, which will support the construction of a new house downtown that’s double the size of the current facility and offers “state-of-the-art” amenities while still sticking to the family-focused mission.

As Nigro says, “we really want to be a partner with the community.”

