In the Open

By Kimberly Uslin





Everyone loves an open floor plan. After all, what’s not to like about more space and better flow?

But some homes take open to the next level — and, in the case of this stunning redesign from Penza Bailey Architects, to beautiful effect.

“The existing space was somewhat outdated,” says architect Jeffrey Penza of the single-story 1980s Pikesville home. “It had a couple of funky things going on, and as it was before, it didn’t flow at all. What we did was re-orient the room and open it up to the other spaces.”

Due to the nature of the house’s original build, there were some structural elements they had to keep, like the vaulted ceiling and clerestory (the section of ceiling above the kitchen).

According to Penza, however, that structure helped to both inform and reinforce the design.

“[The ceilings] went a long way in creating the division of the space,” he says. It’s easy to see what he means: the section of ceiling helps delineate the living room from the kitchen, as well as the dining room and sunroom in the back of the space.

Other changes included the addition of more clerestory windows to make a “ribbon” effect and more of a “contiguous look,” as well as updates to the lighting and layout with the help of the interior designer.

The result is a bright, enormous-seeming space that brings out the best in its original design.

“It was a really nice update of the existing house,” Penza says. “It just brought a breath of fresh air.”

ALL IN THE DETAILS

Interior Design: Jackie M. Designs

Builder: Artisan Renovations — Arnold Wallenstein

Kitchen: Keener Kitchens (Note: Now out of business)

Lighting: Jones Lighting Specialists

Photographer: Vince Lupo