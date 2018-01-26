By Kimberly Uslin





You may have seen the 2007 film “Waitress,” a Sundance darling starring Keri Russell (now of “The Americans Fame”). And you’ve probably heard some music by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, notably “Love Song” or “Brave.”

But the synthesis of the two? Now that’s something to witness. Enter “Waitress” the musical, which debuted on Broadway in April 2016, bringing the spirit of the film to the stage with music and lyrics by Bareilles.

And though the premise of the show is fairly simple–waitress Jenna is stuck in a loveless marriage and a dead-end job and begins an affair, all of which she hopes to escape by winning a pie contest (no, really!)–the depth is in the details.

“The movement is really based on Jenna’s imagination,” says choreographer Lorin Latarro, who has worked on dozens of Broadway shows as a dancer and behind-the-scenes. “It’s what she’s thinking about while she’s baking these pies.”

Which, as it turns out, is quite a bit. The show is ultimately a celebration of potential and of carving one’s own path in life, supported by a fabulous score that Latarro says “runs the gamut.”

“It’s so fun and has incredible music,” she says. “It’s a beautiful and important show.”