By Alex Rychwalski





Marylanders have a bit of a reputation for an obsessive, almost fanatic fixation with Old Bay … and by crab, we aren’t doing ourselves any favors.

Today, June 21, 2018, marks the first day of summer. It has also, incidentally, been officially declared Old Bay Day by Mayor Catherine Pugh in an effort to spice up the city (even if many of us couldn’t consume more of the spice blend if we tried).

As part of a daylong celebration of all things Chesapeake-flavored, Old Bay is throwing a summer kickoff party with food, drinks, live music, games and copious amounts of Old Bay at the Sandlot in Harbor Point from 4:00-8:30 p.m. The Maryland Lottery will also be hosting a live drawing at 7:57.

Additionally, in honor of those who will keep our community safe this summer, Old Bay’s SUV and its mascot — a somewhat alarming human-sized tin of Old Bay — will be making deliveries to some of the cities’ busiest first-responders. (Nothing to shake your yellow can at — they deserve it!)

Even if you’re that rare Marylander that doesn’t like the beloved seasoning, you can still be part of the community through other means on this sacred day.

For the philanthropically inclined, Old Bay is partnering with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to support the bay’s conservation. Volunteers from Old Bay and community members are cleaning up trash at bay tributary Masonville Cove to kick off the festivities.

Last but certainly not least, Old Bay is auctioning off four handcrafted tables made from Old Bay tin cans, with all proceeds going to the Alliance. The tables, crafted by students at the Maryland Institute College of Art, are essentially a manifestation of the Maryland Dream. Bidding for the iconic furniture starts online today.

While it may seem a little silly, we’re happy to see a Maryland brand doing its part to help out our community. Old Bay away, we say.

Feature image courtesy of the Old Bay Instagram.