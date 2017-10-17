By Aleena Ahmed





Last call! Don’t miss the 2017 Decorator Show House, a home with quite a history: White Hall, which sits on 41 acres in Ellicott City was built in the early 1800s and was used as a hospital for American troops during the War of 1812.

Decades later, the home was struck by lightning and parts of it were reconstructed in 1901 to look as it originally did. The house is a great example 19th Century Federal style architecture in Maryland and is made from wood and stone, with a stucco finish on the back of the house.

For this year’s event, 17 local designers brought their creativity to 26 rooms.

The two rooms that really stand out are the kitchen and the master bedroom.

The expansive kitchen was done by Ashleigh Haker of A.S.H Designs in Ellicott City who took inspiration from French and Italian detailing. One distinguishing feature is the trompe l’oeil mural on the stove which has a lush garland design of sunflowers, pomegranates, and pineapples. The deer on either side reflect the creatures that roam the property of White Hall.

The Master Bedroom done by Fran Mundrof of The Brush & Palette in Catonsville and includes a cozy sitting area.

The house has an incredible presence. The entrance to the property is gated and guests drive up a long sweeping driveway to the house and a large, welcoming porch.

Visitors of the estate will get to explore the home, relive the historic events at White Hall through an art showcase and also purchase certain furniture and accessories on display.

The showhouse is open until Oct. 22. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit historicec.com/show-house-tickets for more information.

Ticket proceeds benefit two causes: The restoration of Carrollton Hall, the summer home of Charles Carroll which is located on the current grounds of The Shrine of St. Anthony, and the Historic Ellicott Revitalization Grant Program, which is funding repairs to Ellicott City’s Main Street after last year’s flood.