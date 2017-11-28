Light the Night (For Good) Celebrate the people that dedicate their lives to doing good.

By Kimberly Uslin





It’s officially post-Thanksgiving, which means, for all intents and purposes, that the December holidays are upon us. While there are enough tree lightings and holiday festivals to fill your entire calendar, however, the Civic Works Tower Lighting is special.

The event, which this year falls on Dec. 12, celebrates the nonprofit’s dedicated volunteers with an awards ceremony and the presentation of its most prestigious award, “Americorps Volunteer of the Year.” There will be food and drinks and, of course, the main event: the lighting of the 80 foot tower of Clifton Mansion, Civic Works’ headquarters.

Don’t miss the trees decorated by Baltimore companies and organizations or the hollily-jollily decorated Tiny Home–but, most importantly, don’t forget about the amazing people who keep Baltimore beautiful.