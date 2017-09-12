By Owen O'Donnell





When I was an employee at The Shops of Kenilworth, I remember rumors of a remodel circulating in 2013–and being floored by the announcements over the next few years.

I couldn’t have been happier when my friends and colleagues at Ruth Shaw Boutique announced that they, too, were joining in the fun.

There are dress shops, and then there is Ruth Shaw. Nowhere in the Maryland area can really compare — and I can say that, because I’ve heard more than one other fine boutique owner say the same.

I was thrilled when my invite to the VIP opening (designed by Stephanie Bradshaw) came in the mail … though it would have taken an army to keep me away.

Then, about a week out from the party, co-owner Brian Combs phoned and asked if I’d like to join them before the event and get the staff red carpet-ready for the evening. #YES

It was perfect timing. As a makeup artist, I was very excited about the mall’s developments in cosmetics that week: Ruth Shaw would now carry Bam Brands’ and Lindsay Ebbin’s gorgeous lip colors (normally only found in the Four Seasons, Salamander Resorts, and high-end salons in the area). And down the hall, spa giant About Faces would be launching celebrity line Kevyn Aucoin Beauty (Aucoin shot to fame at the height of the ’90s supermodel craze). We had a great time trying out his complexion products and pigmented lip colors.

The party was packed with stylish Shaw supporters, from About Faces owner and president Helga Surratt to Mayor Catherine Pugh as well as frequent STYLE collaborators Dean Alexander, Pascale Lemaire, Christian Dean of Makeup factory, and Lindsay Ebbins himself.

Fellow store-owners Betsy Brooks Wendell of Octavia and Scott Wable of Jean Pool popped in to congratulated their old neighbors, as well as Lauren Rutkovitz of A Style Studio and many others. All in all, it was a fabulous evening, and we can’t wait to see what Ruth Shaw’s new adventure brings.

(P.S. Catch Octavia, Jean Pool and A Style Studio at the “STYLE on Stage” Fashion Show November 2 at the Lyric.)