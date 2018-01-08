Mid-Atlantic Media Buys Washington Family Magazine

By BaltimoreStyle





Mid-Atlantic Media, LLC, which publishes Baltimore’s Child, Baltimore Jewish Times, Baltimore Style Magazine, Consumer’s Eye Magazine, and Washington Jewish Week, has expanded its media holdings with the acquisition of the Washington, D.C. metro-based Washington Family.

A regional parenting publication, Washington Family was sold by HPR Hemlock, LLC of Fort Worth, Texas. James McDonald is CEO of HPR Hemlock and Craig Burke is CEO of Mid-Atlantic Media. Included in the transaction was the website www.WashingtonFamily.com.

“We are pleased to align Washington Family with a group that understands parenting publications and are confident it will be a great addition to their family of products,” McDonald said.

As part of the acquisition, Mid-Atlantic Media has plans to retain Washington Family’s employees. Terms of the deal were not released.

Mid-Atlantic Media, in addition to its publications, also operates a substantial custom media portfolio and has offices in Owings Mills and Rockville, Md., Philadelphia, Pa. and Phoenix, Ariz.

While emphasizing a “business as usual” approach for the near term, Burke stressed that the acquisition fit right in with Mid-Atlantic Media’s strategic plans.

“Mid-Atlantic Media believes parenting publications continue to be an essential resource for families. We have published Baltimore’s Child for three (3) years now, and continue our enthusiasm with this niche industry. When the opportunity with Washington Family presented itself to us, we knew it would be a great fit with our core stable of publications, specifically the obvious synergies that exist in the Baltimore-Washington corridor.

“We look forward to providing valuable content to Washington area families,” continued Burke, “and helping our advertisers grow their business with Washington Family.”