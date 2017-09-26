Do you like large windows, open floorplans and the good ol’ days? These mid-century modern houses are sure to appeal across the board, from mainstream to Frank Lloyd Wright.

By Hannah Monicken





$399,900 B-Ranch Out

Bed: 3 Bath: 3 Square feet: 2,726

This ranch-style home has wood floors, high ceilings and thematically-appropriate tulip chairs. Of course, the next owners may not be tulip chair fans, but the screened-in porch and large kitchen are sure to be anyone’s favorites. The house is simple—and simply lovely—set amid a well-landscaped, wooded lot. It’s hard to ruin a classic.—Terry Reamer, Sacks-Reamer Team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Penfed Realty, 410-484-7253

$519,000 The Wright Stuff

Bed: 4 Bath: 4 Square feet: 3,700

You caught us, this isn’t an actual Frank Lloyd Wright home, but it is Wright-inspired. If the large windows, pillars and split levels recall Wright in his prime, the home itself also comes with amenities made for the 21st century—think heated outdoor pool, solar panels and modern kitchen. As a bonus, the home is situated right in the heart of Mt. Washington so you can live the city life before coming home to your beloved four en suite bedrooms.—Tomeka Givens, Guerilla Realty LLC, 443-845-1137

$1,070,000 Tall Drink of Water

Bed: 3 Bath: 2 Square feet: 2,588

The single level is the perfect family home—three bedrooms, lots of space and a big yard. But the real selling (ha) point is the totally gorgeous waterfront. Stock up on those boat shoes because this home comes with five feet of pier and sailing access to the Chesapeake Bay. And you know what they say, the family that sails together, stays together!—Scott Loder, TRR Sotheby’s International Realty, 410-562-7500

$1,275,000 Light City

Bed: 4 Bath: 5 Square feet: 4,142

Despite this home’s impressive modernist credentials—it was designed by Baltimore area modernist architect Alexander Smith Cochran—it holds plenty of charm even for non-architecture buffs. With more than four acres, even the most energetic kids and pets are sure to get tuckered out, and the vaulted ceilings and open floor plan ensure a light, airy home. And in the weird-but-cool column, the master bedroom suite comes complete with a steam shower.—Brandon Gaines, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, 410-583-0400