On Thursday, May 17, STYLE threw a Hooves & Hats Happy Hour at The Charles in Federal Hill. It was a fabulous night full of fun, food, friends and fantastic hats, with giveaways from The Charles, Poets, Hotel Indigo and Octavia Boutique. Best of all, the proceeds benefitted Sharp Dressed Man, a program that provides job training and outfits men in need with business suits for job interviews.

Thanks to all of our partners for a wonderful night!