Our 2018 Readers’ Choice Winners

Thank you to all who voted this spring in our first Readers’ Choice contest. The ballots have been counted, the results are in and we are excited to share them with you! One of the great benefits of working at Baltimore Style is learning about new boutiques, art galleries, restaurants and other places that have opened their doors in our community. Likewise it’s fun to hear the latest from longtime favorites. But it’s even more exciting to hear from readers and learn what your favorites are. We invite you to read, share and enjoy these excellent businesses that are such an important part of our community. Congratulations to all of our winners.
PARTY TIME
Best Venue (For an Intimate Gathering)
Mt. Washington Mill Dye House
Best Venue (For a Big Bash)
Baltimore Museum of Industry
Best Party Planner
Lemon and Lime Event Design
Best DJ That Doesn’t Play ‘YMCA’
AJ Productions
Best Band
Kelly Bell Band
Best Photographer/Videographer
Bradley Images
Best Caterer
The Classic Catering People
Best Photo Booth
UNION Craft Brewing
KIDS AND COMMUNITY
Best Nonprofit
The Associated: Jewish Community
Federation of Baltimore
Best Community Center
Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC
Best Fundraising Event
Baltimore Humane Society
Black Tie & Tails Event, Hunt Valley
Best Co-Working Space
R. House
Best For Bringing the Kids (Restaurant)
Holy Frijoles
Best For Bringing the Kids (Venue)
Port Discovery Children’s Museum
Best Park
Patterson Park, Baltimore
Best Playground
Angel Park, Perry Hall
Best Kids’ Programming
Storyville at Baltimore County Public Library
Best (Actually Teen-Approved) Teen Programming
BBYO, Baltimore Council
Best Special-Needs Programming
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Best Day Camp
Beth Tfiloh Camps
Best Overnight Camp
Camp Airy and Camp Louise
Best Special-Needs Camp
Camp Aristotle
ALL ABOUT THE ARTS
Best Performing Arts Venue
Hippodrome Theatre
Best Art Gallery
The Alchemy of Art
Best Museum
Baltimore Museum of Art
Best Classic Baltimore Event
Artscape
Best Local Musician/Group
Crushing Day
Best Visual Artist
Adam Stab
Best Quirky-Cool Spot
Hampden
FITNESS AND FUN
Best Gym/Fitness Center
Merritt Clubs
Best Stadium
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Best Hiking Trail
NCR Trail
Best Sport for Social Scene
Baltimore Ravens
Best Yoga
Charm City Yoga
Best Exercise Class
Cycle at Merritt Clubs
Best Post-Yoga Juice Spot
Earth Shake, Canton
THE GOLDEN YEARS
Best 55+ Community (tie)
Roland Park Place
Villages at Woodholme
Best Alzheimers/Dementia Care
Blakehurst
Best Independent Living
Atrium Village
Best Senior Center
Edward A. Myerberg Center
Best Home care Services
Stella Maris
Best Hospice Care
Gilchrist Hospice Care
Best Senior Programming
Baltimore County Senior Centers
GET SMART
Best Preschool
Goldsmith Early Childhood Center
Best Private School (Elementary-Middle)
McDonogh School
Best Private High School
Boys — Calvert Hall College High School
Girls — St. Paul’s School for Girls
Coed — Friends School of Baltimore
Best Public School (Elementary-Middle)
Roland Park Elementary/Middle School
Best Public High School
Towson High School
Best Special-Needs School
Maryland School for the Blind
Best Local Mascot
Mr. Boh
Best Teacher (Elementary-Middle)
Stephanie McKew, Boy’s Latin School of Maryland
Best Teacher (High School)
Lena Tashjian, Baltimore City College High School
Best Aftercare
The Y in Central Maryland
Best Maryland University/College
Maryland Institute College of Art
EATS AND DRINKS
Best Cup of Coffee
Zeke’s Coffee
Best Bar
WC Harlan
Best Happy Hour
Nick’s Fish House
Best Coffee Shop to Get Some Work Done
Artifact Coffee
Best Bartender
Liza White, Holy Frijoles
Best Local Beer
UNION Craft Brewing Duckpin Pale Ale
Best Greasy Spoon
Double T Diner
Best Hidden Gem
Clavel
Best Grocery Store
Wegmans
Best Liquor Store
Wells Discount Liquors
Best Ice Cream/FroYo
The Charmery
Best Pizza
Matthew’s Pizza
Best Brunch
Miss Shirley’s Cafe
Best Restaurant
Woodberry Kitchen
Best Bakery
Yia Yia’s Bakery
Best Salad
Atwater’s Chicken Salad
Best Taco Tuesday
Mezcal
Best Cheap Eats
Amiccis
TAKE CARE
Best Dentist
Bel Air Smile Partners, Forest Hill
Best Orthodontist
Baltimore Orthodontic Group
Best Mental Health
Sheppard Pratt Health System
Best Vision Care
Katzen Eye Group
Best Pediatrician
Valley Pediatric Associates
Best OB/GYN
University of Maryland St. Joseph
Medical Center
Best Urgent Care
Patient First
Best Vein Clinic
Maryland Vein Professionals
Best Lasik Center
Belcara Health
Best ER/Hospital
Johns Hopkins Hospital
Best Pharmacy
CVS
Best Vet
Falls Road Animal Hospital
Best Gastroenterologist
Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates
B’MORE BEAUTIFUL
Best Makeup Artist
Owen Michael O’Donnell
Best Hair Stylist
Pauli Archer, Nucci Salon and Spa, Parkville
Best Barber
Old Bank Barbers, Hampden
Best Salon
About Faces Day Spa and Salon
Best Spa
About Faces Day Spa and Salon
Best Massage
About Faces Day Spa and Salon
Best Waxing
About Faces Day Spa and Salon
Best Mani/Pedi
Spa on the Avenue, White Marsh
Best Permanent Makeup
Carly Walter, Baltimore Beauties
HOUSE AND HOME
Best Dry Cleaners
Glyndon Lord Baltimore Cleaners, Glyndon
Best Car Wash
Auto Spa, Cockeysville
Best Flooring
Bode Floors, Columbia
Best Windows
Thompson Creek
Best Landscaper
A Change of Scenery
Best Interior Design
Turner Design Firm
Best Roofing/Siding/Decks
Abbey Fence & Deck Company
Best Plumber
Justin Knott, B More Mechanical
Best HVAC
A-Quality Heating and Air Conditioning
Best Pest Control
Brody Brothers Pest Control
Best Electrician
Winn Electric Contracting Co.
Best Real Estate Firm
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Best Realtor
Zack Bryant, Northrop Realty, Long and Foster Company
SHOP ’TIL YOU DROP
Best Bookstore
The Ivy Book Shop
Best Car Dealership
BMW of Towson
Best Mall
Towson Town Center
Best Shopping Center
Hunt Valley Towne Centre
Best Boutique
Brightside Boutique
Best Formal wear
Men — Tuxedo House
Women — Synchronicity Boutique
Best Menswear
Christopher Schafer Clothier
Best Shoe Store
Comfort One Shoes
Best Furniture/Mattress Store
Gardiner Wolf Furniture, Catonsville or Westminster
Best Carpet Store
Floors Etc.
Best Musical Instrument Store
Bill’s Music
Best Jeweler
Smyth Jewelers
EVERYTHING ELSE
Pet Grooming
Dogma
Best Insurance Agency
Heller Kowitz Insurance Advisors
Best Financial Planner
Chesapeake Financial Advisors, Towson
Best Law Firm
The Law Office of Snyder & Snyder
Best Bank
M&T Bank