Our 2018 Readers’ Choice Winners

Thank you to all who voted this spring in our first Readers’ Choice contest. The ballots have been counted, the results are in and we are excited to share them with you! One of the great benefits of working at Baltimore Style is learning about new boutiques, art galleries, restaurants and other places that have opened their doors in our community. Likewise it’s fun to hear the latest from longtime favorites. But it’s even more exciting to hear from readers and learn what your favorites are. We invite you to read, share and enjoy these excellent businesses that are such an important part of our community. Congratulations to all of our winners.

PARTY TIME
Best Venue (For an Intimate Gathering)
Mt. Washington Mill Dye House

Best Venue (For a Big Bash)
Baltimore Museum of Industry

Best Party Planner
Lemon and Lime Event Design

Best DJ That Doesn’t Play ‘YMCA’
AJ Productions

Best Band
Kelly Bell Band

Best Photographer/Videographer
Bradley Images

Best Caterer
The Classic Catering People

Best Photo Booth
UNION Craft Brewing

KIDS AND COMMUNITY
Best Nonprofit
The Associated: Jewish Community
Federation of Baltimore

Best Community Center
Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC

Best Fundraising Event
Baltimore Humane Society
Black Tie & Tails Event, Hunt Valley

Best Co-Working Space
R. House

Best For Bringing the Kids (Restaurant)
Holy Frijoles

Best For Bringing the Kids (Venue)
Port Discovery Children’s Museum

Best Park
Patterson Park, Baltimore

Best Playground
Angel Park, Perry Hall

Best Kids’ Programming
Storyville at Baltimore County Public Library

Best (Actually Teen-Approved) Teen Programming
BBYO, Baltimore Council

Best Special-Needs Programming
Kennedy Krieger Institute

Best Day Camp
Beth Tfiloh Camps

Best Overnight Camp
Camp Airy and Camp Louise

Best Special-Needs Camp
Camp Aristotle

ALL ABOUT THE ARTS
Best Performing Arts Venue
Hippodrome Theatre

Best Art Gallery
The Alchemy of Art

Best Museum
Baltimore Museum of Art

Best Classic Baltimore Event
Artscape

Best Local Musician/Group
Crushing Day

Best Visual Artist
Adam Stab

Best Quirky-Cool Spot
Hampden

FITNESS AND FUN
Best Gym/Fitness Center
Merritt Clubs

Best Stadium
Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Best Hiking Trail
NCR Trail

Best Sport for Social Scene
Baltimore Ravens

Best Yoga
Charm City Yoga

Best Exercise Class
Cycle at Merritt Clubs

Best Post-Yoga Juice Spot
Earth Shake, Canton

THE GOLDEN YEARS
Best 55+ Community (tie)
Roland Park Place
Villages at Woodholme

Best Alzheimers/Dementia Care
Blakehurst

Best Independent Living
Atrium Village

Best Senior Center
Edward A. Myerberg Center

Best Home care Services
Stella Maris

Best Hospice Care
Gilchrist Hospice Care

Best Senior Programming
Baltimore County Senior Centers

GET SMART
Best Preschool
Goldsmith Early Childhood Center

Best Private School (Elementary-Middle)
McDonogh School

Best Private High School
Boys — Calvert Hall College High School
Girls — St. Paul’s School for Girls
Coed — Friends School of Baltimore

Best Public School (Elementary-Middle)
Roland Park Elementary/Middle School

Best Public High School
Towson High School

Best Special-Needs School
Maryland School for the Blind

Best Local Mascot
Mr. Boh

Best Teacher (Elementary-Middle)
Stephanie McKew, Boy’s Latin School of Maryland

Best Teacher (High School)
Lena Tashjian, Baltimore City College High School

Best Aftercare
The Y in Central Maryland

Best Maryland University/College
Maryland Institute College of Art

EATS AND DRINKS
Best Cup of Coffee
Zeke’s Coffee

Best Bar
WC Harlan

Best Happy Hour
Nick’s Fish House

Best Coffee Shop to Get Some Work Done
Artifact Coffee

Best Bartender
Liza White, Holy Frijoles

Best Local Beer
UNION Craft Brewing Duckpin Pale Ale

Best Greasy Spoon
Double T Diner

Best Hidden Gem
Clavel

Best Grocery Store
Wegmans

Best Liquor Store
Wells Discount Liquors

Best Ice Cream/FroYo
The Charmery

Best Pizza
Matthew’s Pizza

Best Brunch
Miss Shirley’s Cafe

Best Restaurant
Woodberry Kitchen

Best Bakery
Yia Yia’s Bakery

Best Salad
Atwater’s Chicken Salad

Best Taco Tuesday
Mezcal

Best Cheap Eats
Amiccis

TAKE CARE
Best Dentist
Bel Air Smile Partners, Forest Hill

Best Orthodontist
Baltimore Orthodontic Group

Best Mental Health
Sheppard Pratt Health System

Best Vision Care
Katzen Eye Group

Best Pediatrician
Valley Pediatric Associates

Best OB/GYN
University of Maryland St. Joseph
Medical Center

Best Urgent Care
Patient First

Best Vein Clinic
Maryland Vein Professionals

Best Lasik Center
Belcara Health

Best ER/Hospital
Johns Hopkins Hospital

Best Pharmacy
CVS

Best Vet
Falls Road Animal Hospital

Best Gastroenterologist
Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates

B’MORE BEAUTIFUL
Best Makeup Artist
Owen Michael O’Donnell

Best Hair Stylist
Pauli Archer, Nucci Salon and Spa, Parkville

Best Barber
Old Bank Barbers, Hampden

Best Salon
About Faces Day Spa and Salon

Best Spa
About Faces Day Spa and Salon

Best Massage
About Faces Day Spa and Salon

Best Waxing
About Faces Day Spa and Salon

Best Mani/Pedi
Spa on the Avenue, White Marsh

Best Permanent Makeup
Carly Walter, Baltimore Beauties

HOUSE AND HOME
Best Dry Cleaners
Glyndon Lord Baltimore Cleaners, Glyndon

Best Car Wash
Auto Spa, Cockeysville

Best Flooring
Bode Floors, Columbia

Best Windows
Thompson Creek

Best Landscaper
A Change of Scenery

Best Interior Design
Turner Design Firm

Best Roofing/Siding/Decks
Abbey Fence & Deck Company

Best Plumber
Justin Knott, B More Mechanical

Best HVAC
A-Quality Heating and Air Conditioning

Best Pest Control
Brody Brothers Pest Control

Best Electrician
Winn Electric Contracting Co.

Best Real Estate Firm
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Best Realtor
Zack Bryant, Northrop Realty, Long and Foster Company

SHOP ’TIL YOU DROP
Best Bookstore
The Ivy Book Shop

Best Car Dealership
BMW of Towson

Best Mall
Towson Town Center

Best Shopping Center
Hunt Valley Towne Centre

Best Boutique
Brightside Boutique

Best Formal wear
Men — Tuxedo House
Women — Synchronicity Boutique

Best Menswear
Christopher Schafer Clothier

Best Shoe Store
Comfort One Shoes

Best Furniture/Mattress Store
Gardiner Wolf Furniture, Catonsville or Westminster

Best Carpet Store
Floors Etc.

Best Musical Instrument Store
Bill’s Music

Best Jeweler
Smyth Jewelers

EVERYTHING ELSE
Pet Grooming
Dogma

Best Insurance Agency
Heller Kowitz Insurance Advisors

Best Financial Planner
Chesapeake Financial Advisors, Towson

Best Law Firm
The Law Office of Snyder & Snyder

Best Bank
M&T Bank

