Our 2018 Readers’ Choice Winners

By Jessica Gregg





Thank you to all who voted this spring in our first Readers’ Choice contest. The ballots have been counted, the results are in and we are excited to share them with you! One of the great benefits of working at Baltimore Style is learning about new boutiques, art galleries, restaurants and other places that have opened their doors in our community. Likewise it’s fun to hear the latest from longtime favorites. But it’s even more exciting to hear from readers and learn what your favorites are. We invite you to read, share and enjoy these excellent businesses that are such an important part of our community. Congratulations to all of our winners.

PARTY TIME

Best Venue (For an Intimate Gathering)

Mt. Washington Mill Dye House

Best Venue (For a Big Bash)

Baltimore Museum of Industry

Best Party Planner

Lemon and Lime Event Design

Best DJ That Doesn’t Play ‘YMCA’

AJ Productions

Best Band

Kelly Bell Band

Best Photographer/Videographer

Bradley Images

Best Caterer

The Classic Catering People

Best Photo Booth

UNION Craft Brewing

KIDS AND COMMUNITY

Best Nonprofit

The Associated: Jewish Community

Federation of Baltimore

Best Community Center

Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC

Best Fundraising Event

Baltimore Humane Society

Black Tie & Tails Event, Hunt Valley

Best Co-Working Space

R. House

Best For Bringing the Kids (Restaurant)

Holy Frijoles

Best For Bringing the Kids (Venue)

Port Discovery Children’s Museum

Best Park

Patterson Park, Baltimore

Best Playground

Angel Park, Perry Hall

Best Kids’ Programming

Storyville at Baltimore County Public Library

Best (Actually Teen-Approved) Teen Programming

BBYO, Baltimore Council

Best Special-Needs Programming

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Best Day Camp

Beth Tfiloh Camps

Best Overnight Camp

Camp Airy and Camp Louise

Best Special-Needs Camp

Camp Aristotle

ALL ABOUT THE ARTS

Best Performing Arts Venue

Hippodrome Theatre

Best Art Gallery

The Alchemy of Art

Best Museum

Baltimore Museum of Art

Best Classic Baltimore Event

Artscape

Best Local Musician/Group

Crushing Day

Best Visual Artist

Adam Stab

Best Quirky-Cool Spot

Hampden

FITNESS AND FUN

Best Gym/Fitness Center

Merritt Clubs

Best Stadium

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Best Hiking Trail

NCR Trail

Best Sport for Social Scene

Baltimore Ravens

Best Yoga

Charm City Yoga

Best Exercise Class

Cycle at Merritt Clubs

Best Post-Yoga Juice Spot

Earth Shake, Canton

THE GOLDEN YEARS

Best 55+ Community (tie)

Roland Park Place

Villages at Woodholme

Best Alzheimers/Dementia Care

Blakehurst

Best Independent Living

Atrium Village

Best Senior Center

Edward A. Myerberg Center

Best Home care Services

Stella Maris

Best Hospice Care

Gilchrist Hospice Care

Best Senior Programming

Baltimore County Senior Centers

GET SMART

Best Preschool

Goldsmith Early Childhood Center

Best Private School (Elementary-Middle)

McDonogh School

Best Private High School

Boys — Calvert Hall College High School

Girls — St. Paul’s School for Girls

Coed — Friends School of Baltimore

Best Public School (Elementary-Middle)

Roland Park Elementary/Middle School

Best Public High School

Towson High School

Best Special-Needs School

Maryland School for the Blind

Best Local Mascot

Mr. Boh

Best Teacher (Elementary-Middle)

Stephanie McKew, Boy’s Latin School of Maryland

Best Teacher (High School)

Lena Tashjian, Baltimore City College High School

Best Aftercare

The Y in Central Maryland

Best Maryland University/College

Maryland Institute College of Art

EATS AND DRINKS

Best Cup of Coffee

Zeke’s Coffee

Best Bar

WC Harlan

Best Happy Hour

Nick’s Fish House

Best Coffee Shop to Get Some Work Done

Artifact Coffee

Best Bartender

Liza White, Holy Frijoles

Best Local Beer

UNION Craft Brewing Duckpin Pale Ale

Best Greasy Spoon

Double T Diner

Best Hidden Gem

Clavel

Best Grocery Store

Wegmans

Best Liquor Store

Wells Discount Liquors

Best Ice Cream/FroYo

The Charmery

Best Pizza

Matthew’s Pizza

Best Brunch

Miss Shirley’s Cafe

Best Restaurant

Woodberry Kitchen

Best Bakery

Yia Yia’s Bakery

Best Salad

Atwater’s Chicken Salad

Best Taco Tuesday

Mezcal

Best Cheap Eats

Amiccis

TAKE CARE

Best Dentist

Bel Air Smile Partners, Forest Hill

Best Orthodontist

Baltimore Orthodontic Group

Best Mental Health

Sheppard Pratt Health System

Best Vision Care

Katzen Eye Group

Best Pediatrician

Valley Pediatric Associates

Best OB/GYN

University of Maryland St. Joseph

Medical Center

Best Urgent Care

Patient First

Best Vein Clinic

Maryland Vein Professionals

Best Lasik Center

Belcara Health

Best ER/Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Best Pharmacy

CVS

Best Vet

Falls Road Animal Hospital

Best Gastroenterologist

Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates

B’MORE BEAUTIFUL

Best Makeup Artist

Owen Michael O’Donnell

Best Hair Stylist

Pauli Archer, Nucci Salon and Spa, Parkville

Best Barber

Old Bank Barbers, Hampden

Best Salon

About Faces Day Spa and Salon

Best Spa

About Faces Day Spa and Salon

Best Massage

About Faces Day Spa and Salon

Best Waxing

About Faces Day Spa and Salon

Best Mani/Pedi

Spa on the Avenue, White Marsh

Best Permanent Makeup

Carly Walter, Baltimore Beauties

HOUSE AND HOME

Best Dry Cleaners

Glyndon Lord Baltimore Cleaners, Glyndon

Best Car Wash

Auto Spa, Cockeysville

Best Flooring

Bode Floors, Columbia

Best Windows

Thompson Creek

Best Landscaper

A Change of Scenery

Best Interior Design

Turner Design Firm

Best Roofing/Siding/Decks

Abbey Fence & Deck Company

Best Plumber

Justin Knott, B More Mechanical

Best HVAC

A-Quality Heating and Air Conditioning

Best Pest Control

Brody Brothers Pest Control

Best Electrician

Winn Electric Contracting Co.

Best Real Estate Firm

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Best Realtor

Zack Bryant, Northrop Realty, Long and Foster Company

SHOP ’TIL YOU DROP

Best Bookstore

The Ivy Book Shop

Best Car Dealership

BMW of Towson

Best Mall

Towson Town Center

Best Shopping Center

Hunt Valley Towne Centre

Best Boutique

Brightside Boutique

Best Formal wear

Men — Tuxedo House

Women — Synchronicity Boutique

Best Menswear

Christopher Schafer Clothier

Best Shoe Store

Comfort One Shoes

Best Furniture/Mattress Store

Gardiner Wolf Furniture, Catonsville or Westminster

Best Carpet Store

Floors Etc.

Best Musical Instrument Store

Bill’s Music

Best Jeweler

Smyth Jewelers

EVERYTHING ELSE

Pet Grooming

Dogma

Best Insurance Agency

Heller Kowitz Insurance Advisors

Best Financial Planner

Chesapeake Financial Advisors, Towson

Best Law Firm

The Law Office of Snyder & Snyder

Best Bank

M&T Bank