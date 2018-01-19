By Kimberly Uslin





If one of your 2018 goals is to be more organized, look no further: this Revel Eggplant hair-on-hide backpack from HOBO has you covered. (Bonus: It also fulfills the “be more fashionable” resolution.) The mini-pack, first popularized at music festivals to help concert-goers hold onto their things without clutching a purse, has definitely joined the ranks of its classic handbag counterparts. Not only is it trendy and totally darling, it’s flat-out functional. No more forgoing things you might need during a night out, like that extra lipstick or full-to-bursting wallet. Pair the bag with everything from skinny jeans to your favorite LBD for a look that’s as convenient as it is chic. $218, 194 Green St., Annapolis, 410-349-5081, hobobags.com