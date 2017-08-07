By Profiles PR





On Monday, July 24, 2017 the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (BLSYW) hosted the hometown premiere of Fox Searchlight Picture’s STEP. More than 450 friends of BLSYW—donors, community leaders, business leaders, faculty, staff, current and former students and their families—came to celebrate the Baltimore-based documentary. Held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre and supported by the Baltimore Ravens, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Under Armour, the event featured a screening of the film and a Q&A with the film’s director, Baltimore-native Amanda Lipitz, and the Lethal Ladies of BLSYW.

STEP is the true-life story of BLSYW’s step team set against the background of the heart of Baltimore. These young women learn to laugh, love and thrive – on and off the stage – even when the world seems to work against them. Empowered by their teachers, teammates, counselors, coaches and families, they chase their ultimate dreams: to win a step championship and to be accepted into college.

BLSYW is reshaping the futures of its students’ lives by making it their goal to have every member of their senior class accepted to and graduate from college, many of whom will be the first in their family to do so. Deeply insightful and emotionally inspiring, STEP embodies the true meaning of sisterhood through a story of courageous young women worth cheering for. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to sold-out screenings, where it received the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking.