By STYLE Staff





More than 200 women gathered at Associated Women’s Fall Event: Power of Connections, featuring New York Times bestselling author, Laura Schroff. Schroff’s memoir, An Invisible Thread, chronicles her friendship with a disadvantaged young boy, and how their lives were changed by one small gesture of kindness. During her remarks, she relayed her own harrowing childhood of alcoholism and abuse and pointed to CHANA as a community resource she wished she could have turned to as a young child. Power of Connections was held at Temple Oheb Shalom.