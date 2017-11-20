Power of Connections A night out with the Associated Women.

By STYLE Staff



More than 200 women gathered at Associated Women’s Fall Event: Power of Connections, featuring New York Times bestselling author, Laura Schroff. Schroff’s memoir, An Invisible Thread, chronicles her friendship with a disadvantaged young boy, and how their lives were changed by one small gesture of kindness. During her remarks, she relayed her own harrowing childhood of alcoholism and abuse and pointed to CHANA as a community resource she wished she could have turned to as a young child. Power of Connections was held at Temple Oheb Shalom.

Beth Swirnow, Wendy Miller, Ellen Quinn
Ronnie Footlick, Jamie Hotchkiss and Eileen Levine
Debbi Weinberg and Lisa Janofksy
Melissa Ingerman and Jill Mull
Lorinda Belzberg, Wendy Miller and Susie Mann
Debbie Kuntz and Debs Weinberg
Susan Talles and Linda A. Hurwitz
Beth Sellman and Sherri Venick
Featured speaker, Laura Schroff
Nina Rosenzwog

 

