Practically Magic

By Kimberly Uslin





“Man and woman have sought personal amulets or charms since time immemorial to mark significant events both happy and sad, to symbolize protection and to bring good fortune,” writes designer Temple St. Clair of her signature pieces. “Amulets take on diverse forms in various materials, but most importantly they take on the story of the wearer.” Tell your story in style with the Vine Amulet, a gorgeously encircled oval rock crystal with 18K gold and diamonds. According to crystal lore, rock crystal is among the purest of stones, giving and receiving energy from its wearer to achieve a state of balance. Beyond its more mystical properties, the amulet serves as a stunning statement piece, perfect for accenting a high collar and neutral enough to wear with any color in your closet.

$6,950, Radcliffe Jewelers, 410-484-2900, radcliffejewelers.com