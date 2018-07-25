By Kimberly Uslin





We don’t often find ourselves wishing for cloudy skies, but the Vermont Jeffersonian Rain Gauge from Conant is just cool enough to make us smile when the drops start to fall. Named for Thomas Jefferson (who, though less renowned for his creations than Ben Franklin, was quite the inventor), the old-school-cool gauge uses a floating ball attached to a lever to precisely measure up to 5 inches of rain. Sure, it’s not as necessary for the typical city dweller as it might be for a farmer in the field, but it’s undeniably fun to watch in action — and the beautiful brass design makes it as pleasant in form as it is in function. Love it? Be sure to check out the other gauges, thermometers and home and garden implements on offer from the Annapolis-based decor designers. $155, available at Valley View Farms and on Amazon