Red Bull Gives You…Social Change? The Red Bull Amaphiko Academy comes to Baltimore to inspire social entrepreneurship.

By Liz McMahon





The Red Bull Amaphiko Academy, “a launchpad for grassroots social entrepreneurs,” is coming to the U.S. for the first time ever–and has chosen Baltimore as its flagship American location.

From August 11 to 20, Charm City will welcome 15 social entrepreneurs from around the U.S., all working for and teaching social change in new, innovative ways. The press release bills the event as “a 10-day immersion of lectures, storytelling workshops, collaboration sessions, coaching clinics, and business simulations specifically designed for social entrepreneurs.”

Other presenters include lecturers, mentors, and Baltimore’s own D. Watkins, as well as live music from city musicians, storytelling by local writers and comedians, fitness classes and, oddly, roller skating.

The free conference has also partnered with local and national organizations for the presentation of the event, including Brown and Healthy, Be Free Fridays, Broccoli City and Impact Hub.

ACADEMY HIGHLIGHTS:

Academy Open House and Gallery Show

Get an introduction to the Amaphiko Academy and check out their pop-up shop, art, poetry and free refreshments.

Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center.

BALANCED

Celebrate fitness and participate in activities such as yoga, dance, meditation and roller-skating.

Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Shake & Bake Family Fun Center.

The Medicine Show

Gather around to hear storytelling surrounding social impact topics by poets, comedians, musicians and other local artists.

Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Area Players.

Red Bull Amaphiko Festival

The main event: an outdoor festival featuring display booths for the 15 Social Entrepreneurs, talks from the nine lecturers and Couch Sessions hosted by writer D. Watkins, photographer Devin Allen and Afro-punk Festival co-founder Jocelyn Cooper. Local food and drink, dance parties and a screening of Baltimore Stories, a mini documentary series released by Red Bull Amaphiko, are also in the lineup.

Aug. 20 in Station North, 2 North Ave—Surface Lot.

Check out redbullamaphiko.com to learn more about the festival and submit your RSVP.