Remembering Kevin Kamenetz The Baltimore County executive and gubernatorial hopeful died this morning at 60 years old.

By Susan C. Ingram



Baltimore County Executive and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kamenetz died early this morning in Towson at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center of cardiac arrest.

At about 2 a.m.,  Kamenetz awoke feeling ill and was transported to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:22 a.m., according to a county police statement.

Kamenetz, a former prosecutor for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, was elected to County Council’s District 2 in 1994, serving four terms. He then ran a successful campaign for county executive in 2010, following the departure of two-term County Executive James T. Smith. Kamenetz was in his second term and ramping up a campaign for governor against Republican incumbent Larry Hogan.

Kamenetz never strayed too far from his Baltimore County roots. Born in Lochearn, he attended Baltimore County public schools, the Gilman School and the Johns Hopkins University, where he earned a B.A. in 1979. He earned his law degree from University of Baltimore School of Law in 1982 and was admitted to the Maryland Bar the same year.

Marc B. Terrill, president and CEO of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, called Kamenetz’s death a shock.

“Kevin’s passing is incredibly shocking, tragic and so profoundly sad,” Terrill said. “He had accomplished so much as a family man, community builder, politician and leader.  Kevin Kaminetz’s legacy will be felt for many years but the tragedy of this loss is incalculable.”

Kamenetz is survived by his wife Jill and two sons.

Maryland politicians reacted swiftly to the news of Kamenetz’s death:

 

