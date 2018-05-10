The Baltimore County executive and gubernatorial hopeful died this morning at 60 years old.

By Susan C. Ingram





Baltimore County Executive and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kamenetz died early this morning in Towson at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center of cardiac arrest.

At about 2 a.m., Kamenetz awoke feeling ill and was transported to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:22 a.m., according to a county police statement.

Kamenetz, a former prosecutor for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, was elected to County Council’s District 2 in 1994, serving four terms. He then ran a successful campaign for county executive in 2010, following the departure of two-term County Executive James T. Smith. Kamenetz was in his second term and ramping up a campaign for governor against Republican incumbent Larry Hogan.

Kamenetz never strayed too far from his Baltimore County roots. Born in Lochearn, he attended Baltimore County public schools, the Gilman School and the Johns Hopkins University, where he earned a B.A. in 1979. He earned his law degree from University of Baltimore School of Law in 1982 and was admitted to the Maryland Bar the same year.

Marc B. Terrill, president and CEO of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, called Kamenetz’s death a shock.

“Kevin’s passing is incredibly shocking, tragic and so profoundly sad,” Terrill said. “He had accomplished so much as a family man, community builder, politician and leader. Kevin Kaminetz’s legacy will be felt for many years but the tragedy of this loss is incalculable.”

Kamenetz is survived by his wife Jill and two sons.

Maryland politicians reacted swiftly to the news of Kamenetz’s death:

In honor of the long and distinguished career of service of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, all flags within Baltimore City will be flown at half mast today. We salute his life and legacy. — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) May 10, 2018

I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. My heart is with his family and the entire Baltimore County community. Kevin dedicated himself to our community and his good works are all around us. He will be deeply missed. — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 10, 2018

The First Lady and I are shocked and grieved by the sudden passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Our prayers go out to his family and many loved ones this morning. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 10, 2018

Kevin Kamenetz’s passing is a tremendous loss for Maryland. He was a dedicated public servant, and I considered him a friend. My heart goes out to Jill and his family, along with his many friends and staff. — Jim Shea (@SheaforMD) May 10, 2018

Kevin was one of the hardest working public servants I've ever met. He fought tirelessly for all of us, rebuilding crumbling schools, creating jobs, protecting Dreamers, and making us all feel welcome at Lake Roland Park. His passing is a loss for all Marylanders. — Krish Vignarajah (@KrishForMD) May 10, 2018

I’m shocked and saddened by the passing of Kevin Kamenetz. My family sends our deepest condolences to Jill, his kids, and the people of Baltimore County. — Alec Ross (@AlecJRoss) May 10, 2018

I’m incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. He dedicated his life to public service, to making a difference, and he helped move Maryland forward. My sincerest thoughts and prayers are with Jill and their two sons. — Ben Jealous for Governor (MD) (@BenJealous) May 10, 2018

I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Kevin Kamenetz. One of the unexpected joys of this campaign had been getting to know Kevin’s wonderful wit and humor. His perspective and dedication will be missed. My sympathies go out to Jill and his entire family. — Rich Madaleno (@RichMadaleno) May 10, 2018