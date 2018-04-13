Three Maryland poets become our narrators for life’s little moments.

Rhythm & Verse Three Maryland poets become our narrators for life’s little moments.

By Teri Ellen Cross Davis, Shane Moritz and Christine Stewart





THE GREEN TABLE

Offered for free in the neighborhood

Facebook group and kindly dropped off

in a van by the owner one afternoon.

Maybe it was that mossy green

after the determined cold of February,

the trees too gray to bear this year.

Once inside, too heavy to carry upstairs

to become my new desk—its legs thick

and feet too large—I questioned my impulse.

I thought I’d say I’d changed my mind,

or maybe after he left I’d ask a neighbor

to drag it into the alley where unwanted

things disappear in a matter of hours.

But as the man showed me how the leaves

worked, I saw the soft slant of his cheek,

the delicate mouth and still careful

movements of a woman underneath

the sway of shoulders and light facial fuzz.

He turned to go. Said he hoped I’d love it.

I said I would. Because I knew what it cost

to give away an old life, piece by piece.

—Christine Stewart

Christine Stewart is editor-in-chief of Del Sol Press. A former artist-in-residence with Creative Alliance in Baltimore, she is the recipient of a Ruth Lilly Fellowship, a Pushcart Prize nominee, and has been published in a variety of literary magazines. Stewart provides manuscript editing and critique to writers and poets.

WHOOP

These days I like less and less

to whoop it up

unless there’s a valuable lesson to be learned.

A rare bird.

A cup of sand to throw

in the furnace of these ding dong days.

You want a poet?

Sit for a good long while

in the clothes of yesteryear.

A kid with his ball,

tossing the seasons around.

Stay cool kid, have a good summer.

Late in the street

there’s a beery train of Clydesdales

run amok for a moment in the moonlight.

My cherry cigarette

suggesting interesting ways

to make a silhouette.

—Shane Moritz

Shane Moritz, a Baltimorean, is a poet and writing instructor who has partnered with a number of organizations throughout the city, including Johns Hopkins University’s Odyssey program.

NIGHTS AT MAYA’S

As always, I arrive with the Scottish mzungu

eventually his presence will stop getting us

faster service. He starts by ordering Tusker and we

are armed with conversation on observations.

Once in their eyes I was probably a prostitute.

What black woman hangs with white men?

So I told them, Mimi ni wanafunzi

I am a student, so don’t give me those tsk tsk’s.

When I place my order — nyama choma with goat,

I know I saved a chicken’s life as he comes out

running from the pen in the back of the restaurant

to thank me. The servers don’t know why I laugh.

Because it is tradition, I wash my hands

in the dirty bowl the little boy carries from table to table,

before cupping the steaming ugali and nyoma choma

to my lips like prayer. This is what I will remember

from Kenya. Not the woman around the corner

selling ripe mangoes, brown eggs with feathers,

fresh food my stomach will not process. Not the planned

monthly riots with crimson-tainted rifle butts, the two-handed

gropes in gaudy bars but the long nights at Maya’s

a belly full of roasted goat stewed in onions, tomatoes,

maybe irio or chips, and maize porridge for capturing the juices,

spinning theory under a spread and studded sky.

—Teri Ellen Cross Davis

“Nights at Maya’s” by Teri Ellen Cross Davis, from “Haint”

Copyright 2016. Reprinted by permission of Gival Press.

Teri Ellen Cross Davis is the author of Haint (Gival Press, 2016), winner of the 2017 Ohioana Book Award for Poetry. A Cave Canem fellow and a member of the Black Ladies Brunch Collective, she is the poetry coordinator for the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., and lives in Maryland with her husband, poet Hayes Davis, and their two children.