By Kimberly Uslin





Baltimore jewelry designer Rachel Mulherin has written that she “dreams in geodes.” Fitting, as we’ve been dreaming of her “Leesa” wrap bracelet in “Blue + Berry” since the style debuted at New York Fashion Week in September 2017 as part of her “Holy Glam!” collection. Though Mulherin has made a name for herself in Baltimore and beyond thanks to her gorgeous geode earrings (which have appeared in local and national magazines), the chunky-chain-and-colossal-crystals design strikes an even stronger statement. We’re partial to the trendy purple and blues of this particular piece (very Pantone Color of the Year, right?), but the other styles are just as stunning in all-blue, all-pink, all-purple and neutral tones, complemented by either silver or gold. $250, rachelmulherin.com