By Kimberly Uslin





Make waves this summer with a beyond-chic beach bag from Mar y Sol (that means sea and sun, for those who don’t habla español). The spacious “Collins” carryall, named for Collins Avenue in Miami’s South Beach, is handcrafted from sustainable sisal and raffia, with luxe leather handles and seagrass lining. What we love: It’s stylish enough to flip from sun and sand to a shopping trip. Even better: The artisan arm candy supports community development, economic independence and environmental conservation in Madagascar, so you can feel good about looking good. Talk about a shore thing! P.S. Not feeling pretty in pink? The Collins is also available in aqua, yellow and navy. $129. Available locally at Anthropologie, Everything but Water and Nordstrom. shopmarysol.com