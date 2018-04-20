By Kimberly Uslin





Houseplants are having a major moment. From sweet 6-inch succulents to massive fiddle-leaf figs, highly Instagrammable greens are shooting up like weeds in the homes and apartments of the aesthetically inclined. There’s even a name for the decor trend: jungalow-style, inspired by a blog of the same name created by Justina Blakeney. Baltimore’s most famous jungalow vibes are found at the home of Hilton Carter, who has more than 65,000 Instagram followers and has been featured in multiple magazines (including STYLE, of course!). Now, he’s expanding his botanic branding with The Cradle, a propagation vessel used for helping plant cuttings take root. We’re loving the walnut-and-brass-inlay makeup of this made-in-Baltimore beauty, which can stand by itself or be mounted on the wall. Just see that it’s getting enough sun!

$75, thingsbyhc.com. Available locally at pop-up shops. Follow @hiltoncarter for updates.