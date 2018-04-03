Savvy Shopper: April

By Kimberly Uslin





Wear Your Stand

The message on one of Impolitees’ signature shirts is simple: “Just tell the truth.” It’s pretty neutral coming from the politically charged graphic tee company, but Savvy supports the sentiment, and as co-founder Amy Bernstein says, it’s at the heart of the clothier’s mission. “We want to build brand recognition to the point where people feel they can turn to us to say what they think and feel in a number of areas. We want to call the shots as we see them, which can be edgy or inspiring or thoughtful.” A few examples? “EraSEXism.” “Access for all. Privilege for none.” “Know ‘No’ Now.” “We want people to be able to wear their feelings proudly, out in the world, not just on social media,” Bernstein explains. “Or, as I like to say, ‘Put your feelings on.’” teespring.com/stores/impolitees

Knockout Vibes

Federal Hill’s punch! has been knocking it out of the park since its opening in summer 2015 (is Savvy mixing her sports metaphors?). Now, the all-things-girly-and-glam boutique will be making its way down to the District as it opens a second location in downtown D.C. by early summer. The move south probably feels a little closer to home to owner Cydney Sutton, a Texas native, but don’t worry: The flagship Charm City location isn’t going anywhere. punch! associates say the new spot will have much of the same merch and vibe, with the benefit of a bigger space and some cool custom fixtures. Savvy’s totally in their corner. Keep an eye out for more info on their website, prettyinpunch.com.

In Living Color

A woman told me she came into the store just to cheer herself up the other day,” says Susie McGraw, owner of Towson’s Le Rosa. “It’s that colorful.” Tucked just away from the hustle and bustle of the mall, McGraw fancies her home décor and gifts boutique a bright little oasis where shoppers can grab a cup of coffee and shop without stress. On offer: Upholstered and painted-wood furniture, fun décor, women’s loungewear and giftables galore (notably Cottage Greenhouse bath and body products, which McGraw says aren’t found elsewhere in the area). Savvy surprised herself by being drawn to a darling little Dalmatian-spotted tray, something totally outside her normal taste — maybe she’s going dotty. 104 E Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson, 410-508-6161, lerosas.com

Sharp-Dressed Men

Savvy loves a hidden gem, but she likes it even more when that stone gets a chance to shine. So, she was thrilled to not only discover Mt. Vernon’s menswear producer, Different Regard, but to learn that the made-in- Baltimore custom clothier (established in 2011) is making moves to become a household name. The luxury outfit, which offers both ready-to wear and custom pieces, has two serious shakeups on the horizon: First, the debut of a home décor line featuring draperies, pillows and throws created by their in-house designer, pattern-maker and seamstress; and more tentatively, a move to a higher-traffic area like Fells Point. The founding duo, Dominick Davis and Steven White, hope to keep their front-of-house-boutique/ back-of-house production model intact, and Savvy couldn’t agree more. What could be more local luxury than that? 841 N Howard St., 410-225-3777, differentregard.com