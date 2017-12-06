By Savvy





BEJEWELED

Nothing says Savvy like “jewelry boutique,” so she was a bit distressed to find that Bijoux was closing up shop at its Green Spring Station Location. Upon wandering over to Renee Wilson’s new spot in Wyndhurst Station, however, her anxiety was quickly assuaged. The revamped location is small but mighty, with an office-like loft space above the showroom that lends itself well to personal appointments for wedding and engagement rings, estate jewelry sales and appraisals, and custom design and repair. Savvy’s sure she can slate some time for a few new jewels soon. 316 Wyndhurst Station, 443-948-5938, bijouxjewels.com

CHILD’S PLAY

Is there anything more adorable than super-stylish children’s clothing? Savvy thinks not—after all, why bedeck one’s brood in tacky mass-produced duds when options like Worthy Threads exist? The new children’s clothing line focuses on high-quality fabrics featuring unconventional patterns: mustachioed hipsters, sushi, equations and dinosaur bones, to name a few. The fun fabrics are then fashioned into a number of pint-sized designs, from pinafore dresses to pocket tees. “Most of our designs are vintage-inspired,” says Jessica Chappel Kremen, who started the business with friend-of-a-friend Lily Brown. “We use funky and unique patterns, paired with an unexpected print you wouldn’t find anywhere else.” Best of all? Everything’s Baltimore-produced, making Charm City even chicer. worthy-threads.com

MODERN MARVEL

Savvy’s said it before, and she’ll say it again: Everything old is new again. And while she wasn’t quite old enough to experience mid-century modern design in its prime, she’s happy to support its second time in the sun. Enter Vintage MC, downtown Frederick’s newish collection of mid-century furniture and other vintage décor from the 1930s-60s. The shop is home to plenty of the period’s biggest hits: Wooden credenzas, wicker-backed kitchen chairs, geometric furniture and more. It’s enough to make Savvy feel like a big-haired, red-lipped homemaker a la “I Love Lucy”—but hey, anything to stay en vogue. 103 S. Carroll St., Frederick, 240-514-8623, vintage-mc.com

PERSONAL SHOPPER

Brenda Bailey of Bailey’s Boutique is more than a shopkeeper — she’s a Glamorai (as in glam samurai, get it?). As such, the stylist and designer wanted to offer more than the traditional shopping experience. Services at her Fleet Street boutique range from makeovers and custom-designed clothing to personal styling, interior design advice and something akin to life coaching. “My customers and I always end up having these hour-long talks about their goals and visions,” Bailey laughs. What starts as an appointment to check out the store’s “upscale elite” consignment offerings and original designs from FG, Bailey’s fashion line, often turns into a chance to reevaluate one’s personal style and presentation. As she says, “everyone’s on a fashion journey.” 2007 Fleet Street, 410-262-3425, thebaileyexperience.com