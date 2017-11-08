By Savvy





SEA HERE

Savvy’s always been a bit fonder of spa days than the seashore, but even she can’t deny the charm of Timonium’s The Sassy Mermaid. Tucked off of York Road, the boutique is like a little vacation: The shelves are lined with nautical décor (an embroidered “Beach Please” bag elicited an uncharacteristic giggle), but Savvy was particularly drawn to the impressive selection of costume jewelry, from trendy pom-pom pieces to delicate gold charm bracelets. The sweet baby section is perfect for the fun-size seafarer—and though the clothing selection is small, Savvy couldn’t resist picking up a “Mama Likes Her Wine” tank. 1921 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, 443-652-3691, shopsassymermaid.com

GALLERY GIRL

While Savvy had never heard of Z Gallerie, recent openings of the chain in the Columbia and Annapolis Malls (two of her favorite shopping spots) had her intrigued. Letter-averse and hoping Z wasn’t some faux-French stand-in, she stepped into the housewares store skeptically…but immediately became smitten. The beautifully designed space was precisely to her taste—shelves spilled with throw pillows in luxe fabrics, modern metallic sculptures, gold-lined geode accents and pristine geometric couches. The store’s “gallerie” section boasts larger-than-life wall pieces, including a selection of glitter-sprinkled canvases that were, somehow, not tacky in the least. Savvy will certainly be back for one—and maybe the Gatsby-esque rocks glasses emblazoned with the seven deadly sins, too. 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 1910, Columbia, and 2300 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis, zgallerie.com

IT’S A WASH

Admittedly, Savvy doesn’t spend a lot of time doing laundry (dry-clean only means just that!)—but she’s certainly aware of the industry’s shortcomings…and female-facing marketing. Enter Frey, a Maryland-based detergent company created for men by brothers Erin and Leif Frey. “When we were in college,” says Erin, “we realized that most laundry products and their marketing were tailored toward women, which was perpetuating the idea that women do more laundry than men do.” To break the cycle, the brothers thought, they’d start a line of man-friendly products with an “Oak & Must” scent, engineered both to appeal to men and encourage them to take clothes-cleaning into their own hands. Since then, their product line has significantly expanded, and philanthropic efforts like a “Wash for Wash” program put the “clean” into “clean living.” Available locally at Gian Marco Menswear in Baltimore and Mr. Scherfel in Annapolis, freyformen.com

MOVING ON UP

After 44 years in The Village of Cross Keys, Ruth Shaw is packing up its pretty wares and setting up in The Shops at Kenilworth. Though the luxe boutique will maintain most of its on-demand offerings (and the ever-popular Girl Next Door division), owner Mitchener says shoppers can expect a new and improved experience: more giftables, an expanded shoe department, collaboration with other Kenilworth vendors, and—perhaps best of all—new signature lipstick Ruth Shaw Red. Mitchener says he hopes the move will be appealing for audiences both old and new. “Our customers would always come in saying they hadn’t been in a while because they had to make a special trip. Now, you can come to the store and also get your nails done or grab a quart of milk or a bottle of wine. It’s the whole shopping experience.” 800 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, ruthshawinc.com